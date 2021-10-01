NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Completes Its Clean Room Expansion Project; New Space Will be Used for Molding and Assembly
NewAge announces the completion of another clean room expansion at its headquarters in southeastern Pennsylvania. The tubing manufacturer will use the 3,100 sq. ft. area to produce molded silicone connections and Single-Use tubing assemblies for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine development and production. The company is in the process of renovating another building to expand its TPE and silicone tubing manufacturing capacities.
Southampton, PA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NewAge(R) Industries, the manufacturer of AdvantaPure high purity tubing products, recently finished an expansion project at its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters. The company relocated an office, employee lockers, and a storage area to convert 3,100 sq. ft. into another ISO Class 7 certified clean room.
The renovated section is now integrated with the company’s manufacturing suite. Following air quality testing, injection molding presses, quality inspection tables, and assembly and packaging stations were moved into the new room. The area is used as additional space to manufacture molded connectors and tubing assemblies.
Demand for flexible tubing and Single-Use assemblies increased significantly due to the pandemic. Orders for the company’s AdvantaSil(R) platinum-cured silicone tubing and reinforced hose and for its AdvantaFlex(R) weldable and sealable TPE products are at all-time highs.
“We simply needed more room and equipment to make and assemble products,” noted Ken Baker, CEO. “We expanded our clean rooms just a few years ago, and this was another big undertaking. But it was necessary. We have customers who are depending on these critical items used in vaccine development and production.”
Baker added, “Our output has already grown with the space increase. Some of the orders we receive for assemblies involve large and complex systems. We’ve got more room for this work now, and we’re shipping finished tubing assemblies to customers every business day.”
Along with this completed expansion, NewAge is renovating a 90,000 sq. ft. building purchased in 2020. This facility, located in Warrington, Pa., and only seven miles from the company’s headquarters, will house several additional clean rooms for high purity tubing extrusion. Packaging, quality inspection, and warehousing will be accommodated.
“With these expansions comes the need for additional team members to help manufacture these important products,” said Baker. “Our hiring initiatives involve sign-on bonuses and on-the-job training to attract new employees in this competitive job market.”
Learn more about the items being manufactured in the renovated space on AdvantaPure’s website at http://www.advantapure.com/, and see NewAge’s “expansion” progress page for updates on the Warrington facility renovations at http://www.newageindustries.com/expansion.asp. The company’s Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) may also be contacted for more information. Phone NewAge at 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or contact the company at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
About NewAge Industries
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division.
AdvantaFlex(R), AdvantaSil(R), BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.
