NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Completes Its Clean Room Expansion Project; New Space Will be Used for Molding and Assembly

NewAge announces the completion of another clean room expansion at its headquarters in southeastern Pennsylvania. The tubing manufacturer will use the 3,100 sq. ft. area to produce molded silicone connections and Single-Use tubing assemblies for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine development and production. The company is in the process of renovating another building to expand its TPE and silicone tubing manufacturing capacities.