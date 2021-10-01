Set Your Cameras: Irving Fall Photo Contest Begins Oct. 1 -Top 3 Winners Receive Prizes
Irving, TX, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and the Irving Archives and Museum invite the public to show how beautiful Irving is by participating in the Fall Photo Contest from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. To participate, entries must meet the following requirements:
· Photographs must be locations within the City of Irving
· Please limit photo size to 2MB or less
· One entry per person
· Email your photo to: info@rockthegreen.org and include your name, phone number, where the photo was taken and the title of the photo.
· Entries must be received no later than Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
The top three selected photos will be displayed at the Irving Archives and Museum, featured in the KIB Newsletter and social media pages, and will receive the following prizes:
First Place - $25 Kroger Gift Card
Second Place – Keep Texas Beautiful Holiday Ornament
Third Place – KIB Swag Bag
“This contest is a great way to engage our volunteers and showcase the many beautiful things we have in Irving,” said KIB Board member Candace Eldridge. “We partnered with the Irving Archives and Museum for our Spring Photo Contest and are very excited to be collaborating with them again.”
Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful,Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
· Photographs must be locations within the City of Irving
· Please limit photo size to 2MB or less
· One entry per person
· Email your photo to: info@rockthegreen.org and include your name, phone number, where the photo was taken and the title of the photo.
· Entries must be received no later than Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
The top three selected photos will be displayed at the Irving Archives and Museum, featured in the KIB Newsletter and social media pages, and will receive the following prizes:
First Place - $25 Kroger Gift Card
Second Place – Keep Texas Beautiful Holiday Ornament
Third Place – KIB Swag Bag
“This contest is a great way to engage our volunteers and showcase the many beautiful things we have in Irving,” said KIB Board member Candace Eldridge. “We partnered with the Irving Archives and Museum for our Spring Photo Contest and are very excited to be collaborating with them again.”
Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful,Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories