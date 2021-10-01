Revive Welcomes Amanda Steele as Revive Expert
Irvine, CA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge provides real estate options to motivated homeowners in a passionate environment with a guiding voice. They help their interests feel aligned while securing a bright future. Today, Revive welcomes Amanda Steele to the sales team.
Amanda started her journey as a sales expert on September 8, but the path that led her here started much earlier. As a practicing realtor, she offers insight into California markets and macro trends across the United States. Working with Revive was a natural progression for her given that she has sales experience from her time at Berkshire Hathaway, which also taught her that no two sales are ever the same. This type of flexibility and love for building bonds with clients makes it a perfect fit.
Revive is considered one of the best startups to work at due to their company culture. Co-founder Dalip Jaggi believes that Amanda embodies the Revive way, mentioning that “she wants to help every person she meets and is passionate about solving problems by giving them the best outcomes possible. Hearing this, it was clear that our mission truly resonated with Amanda.”
The Midwest native made the move from hundreds of acres of farmland to sunny California for more opportunities. When she interviewed at Revive, it felt like home. Amanda noted, “the biggest thing about Revive that I loved was that their whole business model was built around helping people...That's what attracted me to this business and why I'm happy every single day. I know we are truly making a difference.” As someone who constantly strives for self improvement and studies experts in the field, she felt that Revive gave her a way to practically apply what she’s learned in the workplace.
Amanda aims to bring her strong work ethic, industry knowledge and dedication to excellence with her to Revive. Her hire is proof of the rapid growth Revive has seen across the country. Now, it’s Amanda’s turn to help homeowners build a better future.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
