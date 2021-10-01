Globalization Partners International (GPI) Announces Its Newest Version Sitecore Website Translation Connector
Vienna, VA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software and document translation services, announced today the newest version of its Translation Services Connector for Sitecore. GPI’s Translation Connector enables users of Sitecore-based websites to launch and manage multi-language websites streamlining content exports, reimports and translation workflows.
“As a Sitecore Technology Alliance Partner, GPI has helped some very high-profile clients with complex Sitecore-based website localization projects enabling them to reach audiences around the world while saving time and money on translation workflows,” says Martin Spethman, GPI’s Managing Partner. “Top brands from hotels and hospitals to eCommerce and educational training sites utilize GPI’s Sitecore Translation Connector to seamlessly traffic and track website content translations.”
New Features and Enhancements Include:
– Robust security enhancements
– Translated Items reports checking the source and target language status by date and language
– Automation enhancements, including support for automated exports, post publish
– Improved package creation process with indicators on language status per item
– New customizable reports to track and manage global translation web projects
– Connectivity to GPI’s Award-Winning Translation Portal and website translation budget tools
– Supports Sitecore Experience Platform 8.+, 9.0, 9.1, 9.2 and 9.3, 10.0 and 10.1.
“GPI’s Translation Services Connector for Sitecore has passed the Sitecore Technology Alliance Program Tested & Verified Connector requirements,” says Juan Fausd, GPI’s Director – Language Technology Development. “Our Sitecore Connector follows best practices, which include documentation and support, security, logical use-cases and application configuration, ensuring ease of implementation and an exceptional customer experience.”
About Globalization Partners International (GPI)
Globalization Partners International, LLC provides document, software and website translation solutions in over 100 languages. GPI specializes in helping clients launch and manage multilingual websites, localize eLearning content, author and design multilingual documentation, deploy Translation Services Connectors, as well as provides global search engine marketing services.
