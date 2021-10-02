RAMPF Dispensing Technology for Award-Winning Lightweight Construction Innovation
BMW Group Plant Landshut uses C-DS compact dispensing system for production of ultra-lightweight and ultra-stable spats for MINI John Cooper Works GP.
Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The CFRP production team at BMW Group Plant Landshut in Germany has won the JEC Europe Innovation Award 2021 for the customized carbon spats of the MINI John Cooper Works GP car. The C-DS compact dispensing system from RAMPF Production Systems was used to bond the high-performance carbon components.
The MINI John Cooper Works GP needs just eight minutes to complete a lap of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack, which proves that this premium small car does not just look sporty – it is also impressively fast.
The vehicle’s large and strikingly designed spats contribute to both its spectacular appearance and the impressive lap time, and were developed and industrialized by the experts at BMW Group’s Lightweight Construction and Technology Centre (LuTZ) in Landshut.
During the fully automated process, the spats are wet-pressed onto injection-molded plastic inner panels. The two-component adhesive used to bond these parts is applied by the C-DS compact dispensing system from RAMPF Production Systems in a process that is also fully automated.
RAMPF’s technology ensures the reactive polyurethane adhesive system is applied rapidly and with outstanding precision. The modular design of the C-DS means it is easy to integrate into the overall production line, while the continuous monitoring of pressures, temperatures, and fill levels with graphically supported process overviews ensures maximum reliability.
The C-DS is equipped with the MS-C 100 mixing system developed by RAMPF Production Systems. This dynamic compact system covers a dispensing output range of around 2 to 120 g per second. Its small external dimensions give the mixing system greater flexibility for applying complex component contours, which is a key advantage when it comes to the spats.
Norbert Heer, Sales Manager at RAMPF Production Systems: “Congratulations to the team at BMW Group Plant Landshut on winning this coveted award. The impressive design and first-class processing of the carbon spats make the MINI John Cooper Works GP a genuine eye-catcher. We are proud that we were able to contribute to both the high quality of the product and the excellent efficiency of the production process with our mixing and dispensing technology.”
