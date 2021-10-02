Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between X Caliber Container, LLC and LongWater Opportunities
Austin, TX, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client X Caliber Container, LLC, a Texas-based steel shipping and cargo containers provider, has successfully sold to LongWater Opportunities in Dallas, Texas.
X Caliber Container provides steel storage containers for a large and well-diversified customer base on a national scale with various products that overlap into several varied markets within the steel container industry. X Caliber Container then provides custom fabrication at both of its Texas-based facilities, including Firework Stands, Workshops, Mobile Chemical Labs, and Emergency Response units.
X Caliber Container co-owner Brent Isom commented, “I have been extremely pleased with each phase of the process, and the people are what has made it a great experience. The Benchmark [International] Team are at the tip of the top of the best companies that ever existed.”
LongWater Opportunities is an operationally-focused private investment firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with an office in Fargo, ND, that targets control buyout equity investments in lower middle market US-based manufacturing and specialty distribution companies. LongWater Opportunities believes in mutually aligned interests and investing patient capital in building successful American manufacturing businesses with long-term, sustainable competitive advantages.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. The market uncovered several interested buyers, but the ultimate buyer provided the right cultural fit for the sellers.
Transaction Director Amy Alonso commented, “We are thrilled to see that our client’s legacy and vision will remain and grow through this transaction. We understood that our client sought an acquirer who would take the company to the next level while also providing a great work environment for their employees. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies all the best in the future.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
