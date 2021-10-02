Sparkling Logic Releases a New Version of Its PENCIL Technology in Line with DMN 1.3
Sparkling Logic continues its endorsement of open standards, implementing an all-new version of the Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standard.
Sunnyvale, CA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sparkling Logic today announced that it has released a new version of its PENCIL technology in line with DMN 1.3.
“Since its inception, Sparkling Logic has fully supported the Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standard,” said Carole-Ann Berlioz, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparkling Logic. "The DMN standard has brought to decision management a graphical notation that comes with a powerful underlying methodology. With DMN, business analysts think about the ultimate decision(s) in a structured way, starting from the top-level decision to smaller sub-decisions. This iterative process is very friendly, and very easy to share with colleagues. A must for decisioning projects that necessitate formal requirements and decision modeling," she added.
PENCIL is Sparkling Logic SMARTS’ implementation of DMN. It is a graphical tool that business analysts use to model business decisions by dragging and dropping graphical icons to form a decision process, from the top-level decision to the lowest-level decisions. Business analysts can immediately start capturing data requirements, decision models, and business rules, while collaborating to achieve the best explicit description of the decisions required for large systems and applications.
PENCIL’s glossary can be used across decisions to achieve consistent use of terminology related to decisions. Business analysts can create or import data and then execute, test and continue to refine and improve decisions. Once decision modeling is done, PENCIL provides a direct path to an executable decision. And all this without leaving SMARTS.
With PENCIL, decision models are first-class citizens. The full compliance with DMN 1.3 means that all the DMN elements and expressions, as well as the ability to interchange diagrams with other DMN tools, are part of SMARTS.
Sparkling Logic strongly believes in open standards. This is why they are part of the DMN On-Ramp Group, whose mission is to provide a checklist to help customers adopt DMN.
Additional Resources:
Register for a webinar on decision modeling in SMARTS with DMN 1.3: https://www.sparklinglogic.com/webinar/dmn-1-3-in-smarts-pencil-decision-modeler/
Request a custom demo: https://www.sparklinglogic.com/request-a-demo/
Download the White Paper: https://www.sparklinglogic.com/resources/smarts-decision-management-platform/
Request a free evaluation: https://www.sparklinglogic.com/evaluation/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SparklingLogic
Read our Blog: https://www.sparklinglogic.com/blog/
Visit us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sparklinglogic/
About Sparkling Logic:
Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley company dedicated to helping businesses automate and improve the quality of their operational decisions with a powerful digital decisioning platform, accessible to business users and "citizen developers." Sparkling Logic’s customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utility, and IoT. Learn more about Sparkling Logic at https://www.sparklinglogic.com
Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ (SMARTS for short) is a cloud-based, low-code, AI-powered business decision management platform that unifies authoring, testing, deployment and maintenance of operational decisions. SMARTS combines the highly scalable Rete-NT inference engine, with predictive analytics and machine learning models, and low-code functionality to create intelligent decisioning systems. Learn more about SMARTS at https://www.sparklinglogic.com/resources/smarts-decision-management-platform/
About DMN:
DMN™ is a modeling language and notation for the precise specification of business decisions and business rules. It is a standard developed and maintained by the Object Management Group® (OMG®), an international, non-profit, open-membership consortium of technology standards, founded in 1989. Learn more about DMN at https://www.omg.org/dmn/
