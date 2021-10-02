Nature's Crush Popcorn Brand Joins AATAC
Naples, FL, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nature’s Crush Popcorn, manufactured by Brown Bag Unlimited, LLC, has been accepted as a brand partner with AATAC, Asian American Trade Association Council, representing 50,000 members with 80,000 convenience stores across America.
The gourmet popcorn brand was founded in 2017 with the goal to revolutionize the industry by adding a variety of real crushed herbs and spices to microwavable popcorn – an endeavor no brand had yet to accomplish like Nature’s Crush. The game-changing brand currently offers four delicious flavors on the market and is generating industry buzz across the globe with their redefined popcorn snack.
Nature’s Crush is launching its fourth flavor in October. Tex-Mex Chili Lime Sea Salt joins the brand’s three original flavors: Original 23 Blend (secret recipe of 23 crushed herbs and spices that started it all); Light & Zesty Lemon Pepper Garlic Blend (light citrus-y notes with peppery garlic); and Aromatic Herb (earthy, refreshing blend of rosemary and garlic.) We currently offer single bag merchandising for convenience stores of Original 23 and Light & Zesty and are introducing our new Tex-Mex singles in October.
“It is an understatement to say we are excited to release Tex-Mex to the public,” Craig Gaskins, co-founder of Nature’s Crush Popcorn said. “This recipe came from pure experimentation with different flavor profiles that our team loved. When we tasted this spicy, citrusy blend with freshly popped popcorn, we knew this had to be the next flavor to join Nature’s Crush!”
All Nature’s Crush flavors are all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan. They are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or ingredients and are packaged in PFOA-free bags to protect consumers against harmful contaminants that may be found in other brands. Nature’s Crush is also manufactured with RSPO-certified palm oil.
The suggested retail price per single bag is $1.49.
About AATAC: Our national association is comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, independents, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consist of over 50,000 operators controlling over 80,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Currently, there are approximately a little over 152,000 C-stores in the country.
Visit the website at www.naturescrushpopcorn.com.
Contact
Makayla Connor
239-776-1737
naturescrushpopcorn.com
