Blend Mediation Now Serving Families in Grays Harbor
Aberdeen, WA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blend Mediation, a mediation company, is happy to announce it will serve the people of Grays Harbor County in family & divorce cases. With decades of experience in conflict resolution, Blend Mediation provides faster, less expensive, more fulfilling ways to get to resolution.
“We are passionate about mediation as a first resort to conflict resolution. Our goal is to shift paradigms and raise awareness about the important role mediation can play in the human experience. It is particularly effective when dealing with personal and sensitive matters such as separation, divorce, pre and post-nuptial agreements, parenting arrangements, support issues, and probate issues,” says Alisa Kharis, founder of Blend Mediation.
Blend Mediation provides professional mediation services at highly affordable rates. Clients will benefit through:
Free Consultation
Immediate Availability
Faster and More Fulfilling Resolutions
More Affordable Rates
Documented Agreements
A Network of Supportive Professional Services
Mediation sessions are available now and can be booked online at blendmediation.com or by phone at 888 301-8311.
Blend Mediation is a member of the Better Business Bureau.
Aliza Kharis
Blend Mediation LLC
888 302-8311
alisakharis@blendmediation.com
“We are passionate about mediation as a first resort to conflict resolution. Our goal is to shift paradigms and raise awareness about the important role mediation can play in the human experience. It is particularly effective when dealing with personal and sensitive matters such as separation, divorce, pre and post-nuptial agreements, parenting arrangements, support issues, and probate issues,” says Alisa Kharis, founder of Blend Mediation.
Blend Mediation provides professional mediation services at highly affordable rates. Clients will benefit through:
Free Consultation
Immediate Availability
Faster and More Fulfilling Resolutions
More Affordable Rates
Documented Agreements
A Network of Supportive Professional Services
Mediation sessions are available now and can be booked online at blendmediation.com or by phone at 888 301-8311.
Blend Mediation is a member of the Better Business Bureau.
Aliza Kharis
Blend Mediation LLC
888 302-8311
alisakharis@blendmediation.com
Contact
Blend MediationContact
Alisa Kharis
888 301-8311
blendmediation.com
Alisa Kharis
888 301-8311
blendmediation.com
Categories