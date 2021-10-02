MPAI Celebrates Its First Anniversary Approving 3 Standards for Publication

Established exactly one year ago as an international, unaffiliated, not for profit association, MPAI is proud to announce that the first two AI-powered standards approved today serve two of the many industries targeted by MPAI: financial risk assessment and human-to-machine communic­ation. The 3rd standard addresses the governance of the ecosystem generated by MPAI standards.