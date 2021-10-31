Hyattsville Begins Operation of First Fully-Electric Trash Truck in Maryland
Los Angeles, CA, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The City of Hyattsville’s battery-electric, zero-emission refuse truck, the first of its kind in Maryland, will begin service this October. The vehicle is a BYD 6R Class 6 refuse truck, one of several fully-electric or hybrid vehicles in the City’s fleet and the first commercially deployed Class 6 refuse truck in the country.
The BYD 6R is capable of working an entire shift without recharging. With its short wheelbase, this truck is more compact allowing for excellent maneuverability on urban streets where space is limited. In addition, the truck has over 200 KWh of battery capacity and is capable of 120kW DC CCS1 charging.
"This addition to our growing electric vehicle fleet is one of the tools Hyattsville is using to move towards a clean energy future,” says City Administrator, Tracey Douglas. “We are proud to lead by example and demonstrate our care and concern for both the environment and the health of our employees.”
“We’re extremely proud to work with the City of Hyattsville to deploy the first Class 6 electric refuse truck to into commercial service,” said BYD Motors Senior Vice President, Patrick Duan. “Our innovative battery electric truck will allow for a smooth, quiet, and reliable solution to help the city reduce emissions and operating costs.”
In addition to the environmental and employee health benefits provided by a zero-emission vehicle, the City anticipates significant savings in fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance. The City’s Department of Public Works Director Lesley Riddle says she is most excited about the gasoline savings and the reduction in emissions inhaled by DPW staff on the job. “Hyattsville is going green and there’s no going back!”
All BYD trucks are purpose-built and utilize proprietary safe battery technology that exceeds the requirements for some of the most rigorous safety-testing programs around the world.
For the truck body, Curbtender Inc. has installed eight yard rear loader Quantum body, designed to be lightweight and efficient. As a family-owned manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles, Curbtender is focused on providing durable, high-performance products with low purchase and maintenance costs to improve Total Cost of Ownership.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513.
The BYD 6R is capable of working an entire shift without recharging. With its short wheelbase, this truck is more compact allowing for excellent maneuverability on urban streets where space is limited. In addition, the truck has over 200 KWh of battery capacity and is capable of 120kW DC CCS1 charging.
"This addition to our growing electric vehicle fleet is one of the tools Hyattsville is using to move towards a clean energy future,” says City Administrator, Tracey Douglas. “We are proud to lead by example and demonstrate our care and concern for both the environment and the health of our employees.”
“We’re extremely proud to work with the City of Hyattsville to deploy the first Class 6 electric refuse truck to into commercial service,” said BYD Motors Senior Vice President, Patrick Duan. “Our innovative battery electric truck will allow for a smooth, quiet, and reliable solution to help the city reduce emissions and operating costs.”
In addition to the environmental and employee health benefits provided by a zero-emission vehicle, the City anticipates significant savings in fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance. The City’s Department of Public Works Director Lesley Riddle says she is most excited about the gasoline savings and the reduction in emissions inhaled by DPW staff on the job. “Hyattsville is going green and there’s no going back!”
All BYD trucks are purpose-built and utilize proprietary safe battery technology that exceeds the requirements for some of the most rigorous safety-testing programs around the world.
For the truck body, Curbtender Inc. has installed eight yard rear loader Quantum body, designed to be lightweight and efficient. As a family-owned manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles, Curbtender is focused on providing durable, high-performance products with low purchase and maintenance costs to improve Total Cost of Ownership.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513.
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories