OIX Urges Organisations to Prepare for the Adoption of Digital ID Now or Get Left Behind
First major conference to outline what digital ID will truly mean for organisations that will come to rely on it.
London, United Kingdom, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As stakeholders across the globe work towards making digital ID a reality, The Open Identity Exchange (OIX), is holding the first major conference to provide a clear and practical view of what digital ID will truly mean for organisations that will come to rely on it.
Taking place on Thursday 14th October 2021 at the Congress Centre in London, UK, The Identity Trust Conference – Making Digital ID a Reality is the first conference to cut through the digital ID "noise" and address uncertainties for organisations that will need to rely on digital ID. It will provide a true focus on what digital ID will mean practically, technically and legally, and how it will impact and benefit organisations across the spectrum.
Bringing together experts from around the globe (see agenda), speakers will include Matt Warman, UK Minister for Digital Infrastructure at DCMS, who will talk about the reality of digital ID in the UK and delve into the key aspects of the UK Trust Framework. It will also include Marie Masserey, Head of Industry Architecture at IATA, who will provide valuable insight into how digital ID is helping solve the presentation of COVID certificates in travel and how the approach can be transferred to other industries.
Nick Mothershaw, Chief Identity Strategist at OIX, said, “We are one step away from a world based on digital ID becoming a reality, but there still too much uncertainty around it. While there are many worthy digital ID events focused on solutions, technology, security, biometrics and the wider economic impact, they are not addressing this uncertainty.
“We recognised a need for an event that would provide clarity for anyone considering the adoption of digital ID and answer questions about the reality of digital ID. Rather than explore the topic at an academic level, this is the first conference to truly address what it will mean for those who will come to rely on digital ID.”
Conference attendees will gain an understanding of the specific benefits digital ID will bring for them and their customers, the range of trusted attributes they will encompass, how and why they will enable inclusiveness, allowing service providers to deal with far more customers digitally and instantly. They will see what a "trusted Digital ID" looks like, how the development of a global Trust Frameworks is making the use of Digital IDs safe and robust and what governments are doing to enable the use of trusted Digital IDs. Spanning all sectors, the conference will also provide a deep drive into how each sector is responding and the sector schemes that are driving the adoption of digital ID now.
The conference has been organised by OIX, which is a non-profit trade organisation on a mission to create a world where everyone can prove their identity and eligibility anywhere through a universally trusted ID. The cost to attend is £99 plus VAT. To book a place, please visit https://oix_identity_trust_conf_oct2021.eventbrite.co.uk
