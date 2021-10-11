“France Singapore EdTech Programme” Venture Competition and Pre-Acceleration for EdTech Entrepreneurs

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant driver in the educational technology sector and holds substantial potential to transform the future of education in France and Singapore. Embassy of France in Singapore as a part of “vOilah!,” EduSpaze and Creatella are proud to present “France-Singapore EdTech Programme 2021,” a fully digital venture competition for EdTech entrepreneurs. Applications are now open at www.creatella.ventures/edtech21