“France Singapore EdTech Programme” Venture Competition and Pre-Acceleration for EdTech Entrepreneurs
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant driver in the educational technology sector and holds substantial potential to transform the future of education in France and Singapore. Embassy of France in Singapore as a part of “vOilah!,” EduSpaze and Creatella are proud to present “France-Singapore EdTech Programme 2021,” a fully digital venture competition for EdTech entrepreneurs. Applications are now open at www.creatella.ventures/edtech21
Singapore, Singapore, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Unlocking the potential of EdTech in France and Singapore:
Educational institutions are moving toward adopting hybrid approaches to learning, providing a greater space for the EdTech Industry where it was previously limited to online content access. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a medium through which EdTech has been able to grow and shift its focus toward data analysis, gamification, and personalised learning solutions. As a result, individuals are provided with new solutions to gain knowledge more efficiently.
“Innovation and especially EdTech is a key research focus of both France and Singapore. The France Singapore EdTech Programme 2021 is aligned with the priorities of the bilateral roadmap for deepening education cooperation adopted by France and Singapore Ministers for Education in December 2020,” says Boris HULJAK, Science and Innovation Officer at The Embassy of France in Singapore
The programme features a venture competition and pre-acceleration programme for innovative startups. It is fully conducted in a remote and digital format, connecting participants with seasoned mentors, judges and facilitators from every corner of the world.
About the programme and the eligibility criteria:
The venture competition, kicking off on October 25, is the first of two parts encompassing the France Singapore EdTech Programme 2021. The programme is designed to provide founders and their teams with essential business and pitching skills, and a platform to showcase their businesses to an international audience.
The 15 most auspicious entrepreneurs from the competition will then be invited to join an intense 2-week pre-acceleration programme, which will cover topics including business development, technology, marketing and financial skills, as well as topics specific to the ecosystems in France and Singapore.
The programme aims to target entrepreneurs who are developing solutions in the EdTech industry, welcoming applications from early-stage EdTech startups (Pre-Seed to Pre-Series A), ideally with a clearly developed product idea and some traction. Entrepreneurs must also have at least one French or Singaporean national among the founders or in a leadership role.
“The pandemic has initiated a critical change in education, creating more gaps to fill by tech startups, particularly in remote and blended learning. It’s a great opportunity for EdTech entrepreneurs to find solutions to these new challenges. With the France Singapore EdTech Programme we aim to find the most promising ideas addressing our modern world education challenges in France and Singapore,'' says Guillaume Catella, Founder and CEO of Creatella.
The application criteria for the venture competition at a glance:
- Early-stage, from prototype / MVP stage to pre-series A
- For-profit startups whose target market is France or Singapore
- Tech or innovation driven with a focus on educational technology.
- At least 1 Singaporean or French national in the co-founding team or be incorporated in France or Singapore.
For entrepreneurs and founding teams who are interested in taking part in the programme, please apply at www.creatella.ventures/edtech21 .
The application deadline is October 17th 2021, at 23:59 CET.
About the Organizers of France Singapore EdTech Programme 2021:
Ambassade de France à Singapour as Part of vOilah!
vOilah! is the festival presented by the French embassy in Singapore combining its opening with the 100th anniversary of the visits to Singapore by Georges Clemenceau, former French premier. This year, there are about 50 programmes covering culture, education, science and lifestyle, expressing France’s true friendship with Singapore in good times as well as hard times
Website: sg.ambafrance.org / www.voilah.sg
EduSpaze
EduSpaze is Singapore’s first EdTech accelerator supported by Enterprise Singapore, an enterprise development agency. EduSpaze aims to nurture a vibrant EdTech startup ecosystem that serves the education sector in Singapore and Southeast Asia, addressing sector-specific challenges with innovative solutions to improve learning outcomes and the impact of education. EduSpaze works with early-stage EdTech startups, helping them go to market, accelerate their growth, and co-innovate with other stakeholders.
Website: www.eduspaze.com
Creatella
Creatella is a venture builder incorporated in Singapore, whose mission is to empower founders to build world class startups by providing them with venture building and tech capabilities.
Website: www.creatella.ventures
Contact: hello@creatella.ventures
Categories