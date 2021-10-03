Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Endevis and Job.com
Nashville, TN, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Endevis operates three divisions, including professional contract staffing, direct professional placement, and recruitment process outsourcing across the United States. The leadership team alone now has over 150 years of combined experience in the recruiting business. Endevis’ industry reputation, experienced leadership, and passion for helping clients made them a prime target for acquirers.
Job.com is becoming an industry force in the staffing space. They are reinventing the way employers attract, hire, and retain the right teams. Job.com uses advanced data science to put people back in control of their own success and unifying the staffing supply chain so companies can reduce the time and cost to hire the appropriate candidates and uphold great retain rates. By joining Job.com, endevis will grow rapidly, reaching more clients and candidates and continuing to revolutionize the recruitment industry.
Transaction Director, Matthew Kekelis, commented regarding the deal completion, “I truly believe that there was no better match for endevis than Job.com. Their professionalism and attention to detail throughout the acquisition process were outstanding. We wish the best for all moving forward in this exciting new chapter.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
