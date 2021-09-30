Dog Days of Summer End with Dogs, Donuts, and Community Book Drive
San Diego, CA, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the home finance industry, has wrapped up summer 2021 and a busy third quarter with events intended to improve literacy in San Diego County and bolster employee wellness.
The last week of September at Prospect was dedicated to a book drive supporting Little Free Library, a non-profit organization with more than 100,000 neighborhood book sharing locations worldwide, 150 of which are in San Diego County. Little Free Library boxes are posted outdoors in public spaces. The concept is simple: leave a book or take a book, the exchange is free. Many books donated from Prospect team members were collected during a post-workday event September 29 offering free donuts and the opportunity to spend time with therapy dogs brought in by the San Diego Chapter of Love on a Leash.
“Hosting activities like these is the right thing to do,” said Prospect Home Finance CEO Jason Vondrak. “We are fortunate to be in a position to support the community with our recent growth. Increasing book access through this network of volunteer-led book exchanges is an exciting and easy way to encourage literacy.”
Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of loan and refinancing options with a focus on conventional loan products. In the past year, the company has grown from 100 employees to just under 200. The businesses’ San Diego footprint has also expanded in support of philanthropic endeavors from food drives, support of youth sports leagues and community cleanup efforts.
“Prospect currently has a presence in 15 states, and the ultimate goal is to get to all 50,” said Vondrak. “I look forward to growing our community outreach efforts in ways that extend far beyond the boundaries of our San Diego County home base. There is a lot of potential to do great things, starting one community effort at a time. That community starts with nurturing Prospect’s most important resource: our colleagues.”
Vondrak started Prospect in 2006. At the time, the company’s operations were based out of a residential studio apartment. Today, the company has almost 200 employees and will soon consolidate its three office locations into one centralized office in La Jolla, CA. In 2020, Prospect closed over a billion dollars in loan volume with an average turnaround time of 18 business days. The company is on pace to help 4,000 homeowners with financing in calendar year 2021.
Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing, and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit HomeFinance.com
The last week of September at Prospect was dedicated to a book drive supporting Little Free Library, a non-profit organization with more than 100,000 neighborhood book sharing locations worldwide, 150 of which are in San Diego County. Little Free Library boxes are posted outdoors in public spaces. The concept is simple: leave a book or take a book, the exchange is free. Many books donated from Prospect team members were collected during a post-workday event September 29 offering free donuts and the opportunity to spend time with therapy dogs brought in by the San Diego Chapter of Love on a Leash.
“Hosting activities like these is the right thing to do,” said Prospect Home Finance CEO Jason Vondrak. “We are fortunate to be in a position to support the community with our recent growth. Increasing book access through this network of volunteer-led book exchanges is an exciting and easy way to encourage literacy.”
Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of loan and refinancing options with a focus on conventional loan products. In the past year, the company has grown from 100 employees to just under 200. The businesses’ San Diego footprint has also expanded in support of philanthropic endeavors from food drives, support of youth sports leagues and community cleanup efforts.
“Prospect currently has a presence in 15 states, and the ultimate goal is to get to all 50,” said Vondrak. “I look forward to growing our community outreach efforts in ways that extend far beyond the boundaries of our San Diego County home base. There is a lot of potential to do great things, starting one community effort at a time. That community starts with nurturing Prospect’s most important resource: our colleagues.”
Vondrak started Prospect in 2006. At the time, the company’s operations were based out of a residential studio apartment. Today, the company has almost 200 employees and will soon consolidate its three office locations into one centralized office in La Jolla, CA. In 2020, Prospect closed over a billion dollars in loan volume with an average turnaround time of 18 business days. The company is on pace to help 4,000 homeowners with financing in calendar year 2021.
Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing, and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit HomeFinance.com
Contact
Prospect Home FinanceContact
Mary Montgomery
858-956-0035
prospecthomefinance.com
Mary Montgomery
858-956-0035
prospecthomefinance.com
Categories