Getting to Clarity, LLC, a Speaking and Consulting Firm, Launches a New Podcast
Cape Coral, FL, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Getting to Clarity, LLC, a Speaking and Consulting organization whose mission is to develop women in leadership and emerging leaders to create more success in their work, with less sacrifice to their life, has launched a new podcast. The Getting to Clarity Podcast (www.gettingtoclaritypodcast.com), a podcast for women in business, focuses on women in leadership and women in the pipeline and supports them in leadership and career development.
The most recent episode featured Erin Linehan, SVP Global Functions Compliance at Raymond James. It featured her personal and professional insights on how she got to where she is as a woman in leadership. Erin also shared her passions which fuel her to show up as her best self in leadership and life.
Debbie Peterson says, “She is delighted to launch the podcast and serve more women in financial services and other industries, to support them in creating the career they deserve.” Listeners have shared they “were surprised at the depth of conversation that took place in such a bite-sized timeframe,” and “I’m glad I now have a place to go when life hands me difficult lessons.”
Fans of the podcast can contact Debbie at Debbie@GettingToClarity.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast or become a guest on the show.
To listen to the podcast, visit Clarity-Podcast.com
About Getting to Clarity, LLC
Getting to Clarity is a speaking and coaching business working to advance women in leadership and women in the pipeline in financial services and other industries. Its offerings work to create focused leadership and career development results for clients and audiences through Keynote Speaking, Leadership Development Consulting, Leadership and Career Coaching, Masterminds, and Retreats.
Visit DebbiePetersonSpeaks.com
Contact
Getting to Clarity, LLCContact
Debbie Peterson
814-881-5204
www.debbiepetersonspeaks.com/
