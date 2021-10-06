Wisdom’s 2nd Edition of the Global Biocontrol Summit Will Bring Together Industry Experts to Discuss the Remarkable Market Growth and Emerging Opportunities
Wisdom is all set to host the 2nd edition of its Global Biocontrol Summit next week on 13 and 14 October 2021, virtually, featuring an impressive line-up of speakers from leading organisations to discuss the current state and future prospects of the biocontrol market.
London, United Kingdom, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Built upon the resounding success of Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Conference, this event will focus on the commercialisation and technological developments of bioproducts amid the increasing popularity of sustainable agriculture practices. It will also discuss the latest changes in the regulatory frameworks and how the businesses can capitalise on them.
The summit will count on 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from top organisations including Vise Organic, Atlántica Agrícola, INBIOAR, BioConsortia, Inc, Madumbi Sustainable Agriculture, and Biovegen, and many more.
Key Topics:
Analysis of the European, and North & South American bioproduct markets with an international context
• Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts
• Innovation and new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector
• Latest advancements in research and development
• Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs
• Methodology, product evaluation, and application
• Sustainability – crops, products, and environment
• Application of bioproducts by farmers
The role of digital agriculture and precision farming in sustainable agriculture
The Global Biocontrol Summit - 2nd edition will also address the key challenges through insightful presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with attendees from diverse segments of the industry. In addition to knowledge sharing, it will also be an incredible platform for business networking with key players and stakeholders. The summit is sponsored by Oro Agri, Idai Nature, Vigna Brasil, SCI-AGRO Brazil, and Futureco Bioscience. For more information, please visit the official page at global-biocontrol.com.
