Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between North Country Family Practice and an Undisclosed Buyer
Austin, TX, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International facilitated the Transaction between North Country Family Practice, P.A., located in Southlake, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas market, and an undisclosed buyer.
North Country Family Practice, P.A. is a Texas-based healthcare provider offering a full range of family medicine services. The clinic provides a broad scope of medical services, including pediatric care (from birth on), office orthopedics, minor surgery, dermatology, adult medicine, comprehensive physical, sports medicine, and women’s healthcare. All these aspects work together to provide you with true Family Medicine.
The acquirer is a multi-location primary care physician group that focuses on adult care. A private equity group backs the physician group.
Chris Davidson, Transaction Support Associate, commented, “Working with a client like Dr. Dotti makes the due diligence process run much smoother than most. Dr. Dotti is a very busy man, but he made himself available for important calls and meetings to help keep the deal process on track. The buyer provided a comprehensive due diligence request list. Our team worked diligently with the seller’s team to collect the outstanding items and ensure that weekly due diligence calls progressed to everyone’s liking. Based on all parties’ commitment to the transaction, the due diligence process took around 30 days. All parties involved were keen on a successful outcome, and we wish them all the best of luck with the integration process.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
AboutBenchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
