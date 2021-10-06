Black Belt Community Foundation’s “Throw & Go” Football Contest Returns for 2021
Black Belt-wide effort involves BBCF Community Associates Across 12 Counties. Donors Have a Chance to Win Iron Bowl Tickets.
Selma, AL, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is bringing back its “Throw & Go Contest” – held annually by the BBCF’s Community Associates to support BBCF’s Community Grants Program. The prize is something well-sought after in the state of Alabama, a pair of tickets to the 2021 Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn Football Game) to be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on November 27, 2021. The tickets were given by a donor to BBCF for the specific purposes of this effort.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky states, "We are excited to bring back this fun, team-spirited way for many people to come together in helping their own communities and supporting the Black Belt, especially after this difficult past year and a half. This contest is just the right kind of medicine and dose of positivity that so many need these days!"
How to participate? Potential donors will be asked to give a minimum $5.00 donation for a ticket which creates an entry for them into the prize drawing. All the tickets will be placed in a container, and a BBCF Board member will select one ticket from the container on November 15, 2021. The name that is pulled out will be the individual selected to participate in the BBCF “Throw & Go Contest.” This drawing will be captured by video and shared to the media and public via social media for transparency. The BBCF Community Engagement Officer or BBCF President will contact the contestant immediately following the drawing. The Community Engagement Officer will schedule the “Throw & Go Skills Contest” prior to the date of the Alabama and Auburn Football Game. Donors can enter the contest online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/182162391617 or by visiting the BBCF’s website donations page at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation. The BBCF Community Associates (CA) across 12 counties of the Black Belt will also offer direct paper ticketing through the CA network.
For the “Throw & Go Skills Contest,” the contestant will have three attempts to complete a 12-yard pass to a BBCF Staff Member. The 12 yards are symbolic of the 12 counties that are in the BBCF service area. Again, the skills contest will be captured by video for transparency and documentation of the integrity of the contest. For any questions related to Throw & Go, please contact Christopher Spencer at the BBCF office: 334.874.1126 (ext. 105) or by e-mail to cspencer@blackbeltfound.org.
Find out more about BBCF and "Throw & Go" at: www.blackbeltfound.org
Join our Social Media Community and follow “Throw & Go” live updates at:
https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004/
Over the past seventeen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than six million dollars in grants to support more than 450 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt. BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all of the region’s people and communities.
http://www.blackbeltfound.org
https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004/
Contact
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
www.alabamaprman.com
