Global Research Initiative in Peace Education Launched
Developed by the Global Campaign for Peace Education, “Mapping Peace Education” documents and analyzes peace education efforts around the world.
Washington, DC, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Mapping Peace Education” is a new, online tool and publication documenting and analyzing peace education efforts around the world. A global research initiative of the Global Campaign for Peace Education conducted in partnership with several leading organizations engaged in peace education research and practice, this dynamic resource is designed for peace education researchers, donors, practitioners, and policy-makers who are looking for data and analysis on formal and non-formal peace education efforts in countries around the world to support the development of contextually relevant and evidence-based peace education to transform conflict, war, and violence. The project is envisioned as a go-to source for country level documentation and analysis of peace education efforts.
The project will eventually document peace education efforts in every country around the world. At the time of the public launch, eight country profiles will be featured: Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Italy, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, and Serbia. Several other country profiles are in development/review and will be added soon, including Afghanistan, Argentina, Bolivia, Nigeria, and Rwanda. The project will add 20-30 new country profiles annually.
The project will launch with a virtual event on October 9, 2021. The interactive event will be hosted by Micaela Segal de la Garza, Mapping Peace Education Coordinator and will feature a dialogue between Tony Jenkins, Coordinator of the Global Campaign for Peace Education, and Cecilia Barbieri, Chief of the UNESCO Section of Global Citizenship and Peace Education. Tony and Cecilia will also be joined by a panel of contributing researchers from around the world.
The country level profiles include an overview and analysis of: historical and present circumstances of violence, conflict and injustice; significant peace education efforts & approaches, both historical and contemporary, formal and non-formal; legislation and policy initiatives supportive of peace education; and country efforts in support the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.7, target 4.7.1. In addition, all profiles include comprehensive links to organizations, models, news, and peer reviewed research and reports on peace education in each country for deeper analysis.
Mapping Peace Education is designed to support for multiple research and action planning purposes, including: assessment of gaps between formal peace education legislation and implementation; comparative analysis of conflict contexts and educational approaches; qualitative, and potentially quantitative, assessment of peace education methods in transforming conflict and building peace in various contexts; planning and assessment for donors and practitioners seeking to develop and/or support contextually relevant, effective, evidence-based peace education initiatives; and networking and connecting researchers, educators and donors.
The country profiles are developed and maintained by research teams of in-country experts (with occasional input from external researchers/reviewers) who are, in most cases, representatives or members of the various project partner organizations. Research teams are generally composed of a balance of academics and formal and non-formal practitioners to help assure a diversity of views and approaches to peace education in a given country are equally considered and analyzed. All profiles are peer reviewed and updated biennially, with minor updates and additions made on a rolling basis.
Mapping Peace Education is made possible with the support and input of a coalition of partner organizations specializing in peace education. Partner organizations help identify researchers from within their networks, assist with the maintenance and biennial review of existing profiles, and serve as advisors, researchers and contributors for annual reports.
Research partners include the International Institute on Peace Education, the Peace Education Working Group of the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC), the Quaker Council for European Affairs, United Nations Academic Impact, the Berghof Foundation, The Georg Arnhold Program, the University for Peace, The Comparative and International Education Society Peace Education Special Interest Group, and Education for Global Peace.
Based on a review of collected data and analysis, project partners will contribute to an annual “status of the field of peace education” report that will analyze trends, innovations, challenges, and key developments.
For more information about the project, please email the Global Campaign for Peace Education at map@peace-ed-campaign.org or visit map.peace-ed-campaign.org.
Tony Jenkins
202-556-1075
www.peace-ed-campaign.org
