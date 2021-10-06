A New Empire Ink Has Opened Up, This Time in the Bayside Marketplace
Miami, FL, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new Empire Ink has opened up, this time in the Bayside marketplace; a two-story open-air shopping center located in downtown Miami, Florida. Margaritaville is opening inside this month. Tenancy at the Bayside Marketplace consists of 140 inline spaces, in addition to over 50 carts and kiosks located in and around the center. Up until now, none of them were tattoo studios. Bayside is recognized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as the number one most visited attraction in Miami, 22 million people a year before COVID.
As the 1st tattoo studio ever inside of Bayside, CEO Steve Santacruz has been working on making this deal happen for well over a year, and after finally convincing the Bayside owners that the Empire Ink brand is up to par with their vision, the announcement was made that the newest Empire Ink location would open up July 4th. This is his 3rd studio within a 5 mi radius, this one, with picturesque settings that come with a waterfront property. The shopping center was frequently featured on the crime drama TV series, Miami Vice.
Bayside is a densely populated outdoor mall full of tourists from all over the world. This Boutique-style studio sits on the banks of Biscayne Bay, which wraps around the location with the City of Miami marina at its side. The soft opening was a success, but now, it's time to introduce this new location to the world. Empire Ink caters, specifically, to first-timers and tourists. Different from typical shopping malls, Bayside offers an entertainment experience with live music daily, restaurants, bars, open-container policy, family events, and now - a tattoo studio.
Empire ink is an award-winning string of family-friendly tattoo studios set to be in every major city in the country. Themed like his other studios, this location is an ideal prototype for the next step in his enterprise, a franchise. Steve's goal is to show investors with these three locations how easily one can get into this industry with his turn-key solution. With a new and improved social media campaign, Steve has been filming YouTube videos daily. Empire Ink facilitates a comfortable atmosphere that allows newcomers to relax while getting their tattoo or piercing for the first time. The company's adherence to bloodborne pathogens and sterilization is second to none. Steve's hiring process is very rigorous, allowing him to hire the cream of the crop.
His full onboarding process has been packaged in a way that can easily be cloned by investors looking to expand the franchise. Steve's meticulous attention to detail gives his studios an immaculately clean feeling. Steve has opened and closed several other studios in the past, cutting the fat where it needs to be. With every shop, he has learned new lessons that he applies each time he opens up a new one. As such, this Bayside location is the result of over a decade in the industry. With all three studios within a 5-minute drive from each other, Empire Ink has planted its flag in the most densely populated region of South Florida. Come check them out at 401 Biscayne Blvd. S132, Miami, FL 33132. Their phone number is (305) 209-4648.
