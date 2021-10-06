Evidnt is Recognized as a Finalist for the Best Early Stage Technology Company
Jersey City, NJ, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AdExchanger nominated Evidnt as a finalist for their 2021 Best Early Stage Technology Company.
"The AdExchanger Awards program is all about celebrating excellence in digital marketing and advertising. This was a record-breaking year, in terms of both the number of entries received and the quality of those submissions. The impressive range of companies and individuals reflected among the finalists is proof that the industry remains strong and dedicated to ongoing innovation and achievement. Even more reason to celebrate," said Emily Rocca of AdExchanger. Last year’s winners of AdExchanger awards were Google, Snapchat, The New York Times, Vox Media, Hulu, iHeart, and Uber. This year’s winners will be announced at the Programmatic I/O conference in New York, NY on October 25th.
This comes on the heels of Evidnt’s selection as The 2021 Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger in July of 2021. Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger’s editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references. Finalists will be selected at the AdExchanger
These awards come in the midst of Evidnt’s selection as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, after a successful 2020 launch and numerous beta product releases in Q4 to help marketers make better business decisions.
