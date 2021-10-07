Tampa Bay Builders Association Elects Carol Bettinger, Engel & Völkers
Tampa Realtor®, Carol Bettinger, elected to the Sales and Marketing Council for the Tampa Bay Builders Association.
Tampa, FL, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carol Bettinger, a luxury Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers South Tampa specializing in residential and commercial real estate transactions in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, was elected to the Sales and Marketing Council for the Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA) on Sept. 8th, 2021. The TBBA is a volunteer organization of builders, developers, trade contractors, suppliers, lending institutions, title companies, engineers, attorneys, and other types of businesses that have a relationship to the building and housing industry. This association enhances both the industry and individual businesses through governmental partnerships, education, marketing and networking opportunities. TBBA brings together these professionals with the goal of building a better community by fulfilling the American dream of homeownership.
Ms. Bettinger is a Florida native who graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names, attended Miami University of Ohio on a full swimming athletic scholarship, and received a B.A. degree in Political Science and a Minor in Business Administration. Her experience as Vice President in the telecommunications industry helped her sharpen her negotiating abilities while teaching her how to be a tenacious adversary in a highly competitive industry. “I joined The Tampa Bay Builders Association because it's a trade organization that works diligently to fulfill its mission by providing important services to enhance the building and housing industry in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. It is affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders and dates back to 1946,” commented Bettinger.
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 15,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
