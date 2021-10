Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Has Been Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 15 Countries

New York, NY, October 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 15 Countries and in multiple categories including:United StatesArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceCapital MarketsComplianceCorporateEnergyEnvironmentalFull ServiceIslamic FinanceInternational Trade & FinanceM&AOil & GasShipping & MaritimeTaxReal EstateDubaiArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateIntellectual PropertyOil & GasPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyReal EstateShipping & MaritimeTechnology, Media & TelecommunicationsReal EstateSaudi ArabiaArbitration & LitigationCorporateComplianceIntellectual PropertyM&AOil & GasRegulatoryReal EstateBahrainArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateOil & GasRegulatoryReal EstateEgyptArbitration & LitigationCorporateComplianceIntellectual PropertyPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryTechnologyMedia & TelecommunicationsReal EstateAlgeriaArbitrationCorporateIraqArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryJordanArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryLebanonArbitration & LitigationBanking & FinanceComplianceCorporateM&AOil & GasPharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryReal EstateMoroccoArbitration & LitigationComplianceCorporateInternational Trade & FinancePharmaceuticals & BiotechnologyRegulatoryQatarArbitration and LitigationInternational FinanceIntellectual Property & TechnologyM&AMedia and TelecommunicationsKuwaitArbitration and LitigationOil & GasCorporateChinaBanking & FinanceCorporateM&AOil & GasUKInternational FinanceM&ABrazilCorporateM&AOil & GasAbout Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLPMaalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, pharmaceuticals law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law.Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 90 different countries worldwide.Maalouf Ashford & Talbot represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:Middle EastUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi ArabiaEgyptQatarBahrainMoroccoIraqKuwaitOmanYemenLebanonSyriaJordanTunisiaAfghanistanLibyaIsraelIran (sanctions only)AfricaNigeriaBeninAngolaBotswanaRepublic of CongoDemocratic Republic of CongoCentral African RepublicChadBurkina FasoMadagascarMalawiBurundiSierra LeoneMauritiusMozambiqueCameroonNigerNamibiaSeychellesMaliCote d’VoireSouth AfricaSwazilandDjiboutiEritreaZimbabweEquatorial GuineaCape VerdeAlgeriaEthiopiaGabonMauritaniaGhanaGuineaKenyaLiberiaSenegalSomaliaTanzaniaUgandaSouth SudanSudan (sanctions only)AmericasUnited StatesMexicoCanadaBrazilArgentinaColumbiaChileEuropeUnited KingdomFranceSwitzerlandSpainGermanyRussiaItalyBelgiumAustriaGreeceAsiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaSingaporeIndiaPakistanMalaysiaVietnamThailandIndonesiaPhilippinesAbout Dr. John J. MaaloufDr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 16 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2021 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 4 consecutive years.In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:- London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)- American Arbitration Association, International Center for Dispute Resolution- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)- Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)- International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)- New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)- British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)- Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)- British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)- GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)- Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)- Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 17 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and has a certified Genius IQ.