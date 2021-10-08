Geospatial Analytics® Supports NJAC’s Mission with President’s Luncheon and County Awards Sponsorship

Geospatial Analytics® is proud to Sponsor the 71st NJAC Annual Conference, believing it is important to support New Jersey Association of Counties’ mission to empower county governments to operate more effectively & efficiently, & to advance innovative programs that enhance the level of service provided & save valuable taxpayer dollars. Geospatial Analytics® recently deployed their solution with a county government that manages one of the largest portfolio of commercial properties in the US.