Geospatial Analytics® Supports NJAC’s Mission with President’s Luncheon and County Awards Sponsorship
Geospatial Analytics® is proud to Sponsor the 71st NJAC Annual Conference, believing it is important to support New Jersey Association of Counties’ mission to empower county governments to operate more effectively & efficiently, & to advance innovative programs that enhance the level of service provided & save valuable taxpayer dollars. Geospatial Analytics® recently deployed their solution with a county government that manages one of the largest portfolio of commercial properties in the US.
Phoenix, AZ, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics® is proud to Sponsor the 71st NJAC Annual Conference, believing it is important to support New Jersey Association of Counties’ (NJAC) mission to empower county governments to operate more effectively and efficiently, and to advance innovative programs that enhance the level of service provided and save valuable taxpayer dollars.
Geospatial Analytics®, a global leader in strategic real estate management technologies and analytical platform solutions, has an extensive asset management track record, "agile-yet-simple" technology solutions and strong project team credentials.
Geospatial Analytics® helps counties harness the power of technology tools to solve real estate business challenges. Whether using a single solution or a combination of integrated solutions, the Geospatial Analytics InSite Platform™ helps gather, maintain, and analyze data on real estate assets. These capabilities enable counties to maximize return on investment and minimize total cost of ownership.
Employees and Leadership can now be equipped with a fully integrated, technology solution, and tap into new levels of productivity, efficiency, and capital planning. Geospatial Analytics® expansive library of mobile facility assessment templates have been created for use with one of their flagship solutions, Geospatial Analytics Facility InSite™, and is an invaluable component of our agile software solutions.
Geospatial Analytics® recently deployed their solution with a county government that manages one of the largest portfolio of commercial properties in the US. County leadership desired to be able to establish a robust asset management program for their real estate assets. The county wanted a partner who could help establish a technology road map to enhance capital planning objectives and provide superior decision-making insight. The customer care team showed the county how to integrate data from legacy systems and data repositories to Geospatial Analytics InSite Platform™. Contact Geospatial Analytics® for a free demonstration on how to improve ROI and TCO.
Mike Kevin Jackson, Chief Sales Officer, will be available on the exhibit floor in booth 506 to answer any questions. Visit www.geospatialanalytics.com and click on case studies to read more about how Geospatial Analytics® is working with one of the largest counties in the country.
