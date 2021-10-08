Garcelle Beauvais, Actress and TV Personality to be Honored at 7th Edition of Catwalk for Charity, Benefiting Haitian Children

Catwalk for Charity will take place on Sunday, October 24, 12pm - 4pm, at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne (Miami). Garcelle Beauvais will be honored and other celebs/VIPs will be in attendance. The Catwalk for Charity event benefits children from Miami’s underserved communities and impoverished children in Haiti and around the world by providing access to quality education and healthcare.