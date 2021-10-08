XtraGlobex Onward Marketing Announces Alliance with Home Care Workforce Management Software Company CareConnect
The non-exclusive alliance aims to create synergies to help human service agencies grow and adjust to new demands on their operations.
Philadelphia, PA, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- XtraGlobex Onward Marketing and CareConnect announced today their strategic alliance to optimize home care agencies’ recruitment and onboarding efforts. XtraGlobex Onward Marketing is a digital media marketing company helping providers attract outstanding caregivers and expand their consumer base. CareConnect is a leading human capital technology company focused on providing workforce management solutions for the home care industry.
“We welcome strategic collaborations like this one and the opportunity to demonstrate their value to our clients,” says XtraGlobex President and Founder Fady Sahhar, “particularly in the current challenging labor landscape. Innovation is more critical than ever to meeting today’s workforce challenges. We feel the mutual support in such alliances results in creative synergies to help human service agencies grow and adjust to new demands on their operations.”
A good example of that is CareConnect’s Covid POV tracker and SafeCare Covid Screener, which XtraGlobex Onward Marketing has described in its blog and e-mails.
“Along with our current suite of daily Covid assessments and training courses, caregivers only have to upload their proof of vaccination card one time, so each agency they work with can track compliance with the latest mandates. Our mission is to provide tools that create efficiencies for agencies while helping caregivers to more easily and comfortably provide the selfless assistance they give to our most vulnerable loved ones every day,” says Michael Gelman, President, COO of CareConnect.
XtraGlobex provides strategy, analytics and communications services to organizations specializing in healthcare, community-based and professional organizations serving the Medicare and Medicaid populations and Long Term Services and Supports. XG Onward Marketing uses social media to target a selective audience with pinpoint-focused messaging. Learn how XtraGlobex works with clients to create exceptional and sustainable competitive advantage, turning existing challenges into positive solutions and future hurdles into launchpads for growth at XtraGlobex.com.
CareConnect is a mobile-first human capital management technology company that enables home care providers to reduce costs of hiring, managing, scheduling, and retaining qualified caregivers. CareConnect’s suite of capabilities includes advanced workload optimization, eLearning and secure communications for field caregivers. As the first platform focused on engaging and enabling home care workers, CareConnect is rapidly transforming the way home care providers and caregivers build lasting, trusted relationships. For more information, visit www.careconnectmobile.com or email info@careconnectmobile.com.
Rasa Kaye
1 (856) 397-5040
www.xtraglobex.com
