BBCF Football Contest Will Support William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund
Contest to put the power of Alabama football to work in creating academic and leadership opportunities for youth in the Alabama Black Belt.
Selma, AL, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In an effort to support its William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund for Academic and Community Leadership, the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is putting the power of Alabama football to work by launching the 2021 William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Football Contest. The prize for this contest will be a VIP package includes tickets to the Nov. 6, 2021 Alabama vs. LSU football game being held at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a lunch for two, and parking. A complete list of contest details and rules will be listed through both sites.
Potential donors will be asked to give a $5.00 donation minimum for a ticket which creates an entry for them into the prize drawing. All the tickets will be placed in a container, and a member of the BBCF’s Board of Directors will randomly select one ticket on October 25, 2021. This will identify the person qualified for the BBCF 2021 William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund Football Contest. This drawing will be captured by video and shared to the media and public via social media for transparency. The BBCF Community Engagement Officer or BBCF President will contact the contestant immediately following the drawing. The Community Engagement Officer will schedule a skills contest prior to the date of the Alabama vs. LSU game. Donors can support this scholarship online at https://bit.ly/WandGCurryScholarshipFund
or by visiting the BBCF’s website donations page at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation.
The plight of dwindling communities and youth who seek their future elsewhere instead of strengthening the ranks of hometown leaders and game changers is one that has been played out time and again across the Alabama Black Belt. To combat that sad refrain, Dr. Arthur Dunning and Mr. Taylor Jones established the William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund for Academic and Community Leadership through the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF).
Reverend William Curry was born in Linden, AL, in Marengo County. He completed high school as valedictorian at Linden Academy. After graduation, he entered the military and chose to return to his hometown in Alabama to contribute to the community that had given him a launch in life. During an era in which many African Americans migrated out of the south, Rev. Curry committed to return as a servant leader. Even after growing up during the Jim Crow era, through grace, he worked across the lines of difference – race, gender, political party, etc. Throughout his life in Linden, he served on the city council, the school board, as a little league coach and a minister in the A.M.E. Zion church. His passion to uplift the youth of Marengo County was unwavering, and he never minced words when confronting some of our society’s most challenging obstacles to success.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky says, “In the true spirit of Rev. William Curry and his amazing wife Geraldine, we know this scholarship is going to launch new opportunities for students in Marengo County! Thank you to those who have helped to celebrate their legacy and make all of this possible such as Dr. Dunning and Mr. Jones.”
All questions regarding this contest should be directed to BBCF’s Community Engagement Officer, Erica Williams at the BBCF office: 334.874.1126 (ext. 111) or by e-mail to ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org.
This scholarship is designed to enhance the lives of youth in Marengo County and the Black Belt of Alabama by awarding scholarships and creating internships and opportunities for these students to return to the Black Belt, thus continuing the example of life and legacy so brightly established by Rev. Curry and his wife. How to Connect? How to Help? Individual donors can immediately contribute via: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation.
Join our Social Media Community for daily updates: https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004a/
and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqNqsG1DNmoUVS4k-8oXAQ
About BBCF:
For seventeen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than six million dollars in grants to support more than 450 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt (Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties) BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all of the region’s people and communities.
Potential donors will be asked to give a $5.00 donation minimum for a ticket which creates an entry for them into the prize drawing. All the tickets will be placed in a container, and a member of the BBCF’s Board of Directors will randomly select one ticket on October 25, 2021. This will identify the person qualified for the BBCF 2021 William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund Football Contest. This drawing will be captured by video and shared to the media and public via social media for transparency. The BBCF Community Engagement Officer or BBCF President will contact the contestant immediately following the drawing. The Community Engagement Officer will schedule a skills contest prior to the date of the Alabama vs. LSU game. Donors can support this scholarship online at https://bit.ly/WandGCurryScholarshipFund
or by visiting the BBCF’s website donations page at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation.
The plight of dwindling communities and youth who seek their future elsewhere instead of strengthening the ranks of hometown leaders and game changers is one that has been played out time and again across the Alabama Black Belt. To combat that sad refrain, Dr. Arthur Dunning and Mr. Taylor Jones established the William and Geraldine Curry Scholarship Fund for Academic and Community Leadership through the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF).
Reverend William Curry was born in Linden, AL, in Marengo County. He completed high school as valedictorian at Linden Academy. After graduation, he entered the military and chose to return to his hometown in Alabama to contribute to the community that had given him a launch in life. During an era in which many African Americans migrated out of the south, Rev. Curry committed to return as a servant leader. Even after growing up during the Jim Crow era, through grace, he worked across the lines of difference – race, gender, political party, etc. Throughout his life in Linden, he served on the city council, the school board, as a little league coach and a minister in the A.M.E. Zion church. His passion to uplift the youth of Marengo County was unwavering, and he never minced words when confronting some of our society’s most challenging obstacles to success.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky says, “In the true spirit of Rev. William Curry and his amazing wife Geraldine, we know this scholarship is going to launch new opportunities for students in Marengo County! Thank you to those who have helped to celebrate their legacy and make all of this possible such as Dr. Dunning and Mr. Jones.”
All questions regarding this contest should be directed to BBCF’s Community Engagement Officer, Erica Williams at the BBCF office: 334.874.1126 (ext. 111) or by e-mail to ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org.
This scholarship is designed to enhance the lives of youth in Marengo County and the Black Belt of Alabama by awarding scholarships and creating internships and opportunities for these students to return to the Black Belt, thus continuing the example of life and legacy so brightly established by Rev. Curry and his wife. How to Connect? How to Help? Individual donors can immediately contribute via: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/blackbeltcommunityfoundation.
Join our Social Media Community for daily updates: https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004a/
and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqNqsG1DNmoUVS4k-8oXAQ
About BBCF:
For seventeen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than six million dollars in grants to support more than 450 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt (Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties) BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all of the region’s people and communities.
Contact
DK Harris Public RelationsContact
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
www.alabamaprman.com
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
www.alabamaprman.com
Categories