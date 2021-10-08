HR Consultant in Westchester County Launches New Website with Optimized Content to Fit Internet Search Trends
StepUP Consulting, an HR consultant in Westchester County, NY, has partnered with Prospect Genius to launch an optimized website and become more visible in online searches.
Westchester, NY, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- StepUP Consulting, an HR consultancy firm based out of Westchester County, NY, is announcing the launch of its new website. The HR consultant partnered with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company, to produce keyword-optimized content for its website, which will enhance its compatibility with voice search.
According to a 2019 report by WebFX, voice search accounts for more than half of all online searches. Given that voice search technology relies on natural language processing (NLP) to find and present the most relevant answers to user queries, web content that utilizes both SEO keywords and natural language will be favored in voice search results.
This is what makes Prospect Genius a natural fit for StepUP Consulting’s marketing needs. Prospect Genius specializes in SEO, including proprietary keyword strategies and professional-quality content, thus appealing to search engines and humans alike. By partnering with Prospect Genius for website content, StepUP Consulting has positioned itself to stay in step with the voice search trend.
Matt Gallo, senior marketer for Prospect Genius, explains the real-world impact of this partnership: “Now, when business owners and executives in Westchester County go to search for an HR consultant to help with new employee onboarding or DEI training, StepUP Consulting will be front and center in the search results - whether they use voice search on their phone, a smart speaker, or a traditional search on their desktop.”
StepUP Consulting is based out of Westchester County and serves organizations of all sizes throughout New York City and the Tri-State area. With 10+ years of professional experience in human resources, the team offers the following services: new employee hiring and onboarding, executive leadership development, performance management, DEI training, women’s leadership development, and more.
Danielle Falvella
(845) 467-8913
https://stepupconsultinggroup.com
Danielle Falvella
(845) 467-8913
https://stepupconsultinggroup.com
