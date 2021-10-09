Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council to Host Domestic Violence Awareness Month Activities Through October
The Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council is set to host their 3rd Annual Impossible2Possible event to spread awareness of the dangers and reality of domestic violence.
Houston, TX, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is a scary reality for approximately 10 million women and men each year. Unfortunately, nearly 67% of survivors of domestic violence suffer in silence and never report the abuse they are receiving from those that should be considered their safe space.
What makes domestic violence even worse is that a vast majority of those suffering believe there is simply no way out of the situation, whether it be fear of losing (or harm being inflicted on) children or having no place to call home.
The good news? There are resources to help these survivors, and while these resources are available upon request, the month of October helps bring further awareness to the situation and connect survivors with the necessary help – all thanks to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first established in October 1987 and has been a welcome method of spreading awareness ever since.
In Harris County, TX, the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (HCDVCC) takes pride in the work they do to not only spread awareness, but help survivors in whatever way they can.
"Whether working with local law enforcement agencies, advocacy organizations, victim support services, policymakers, or the community itself, HCDVCC strives to ensure that victims of domestic violence in Harris County, Texas are served by the people and resources they so desperately need," says Executive Director, Barbie Brashear.
Harris County has several educational events planned throughout October, including the 3rd annual Summit Event – Impossible2Possible: Be the Catalyst for Survivors with Disabilities. Topics that will be covered include how to make programs accessible to those with disabilities, how to create an inclusive space for survivors of domestic violence and their families, as well as ableism and accessibility.
This year’s speakers will include:
Heidi Lersch: Disability Services Educator and Training Coordinator
Sashi Nisankarao: Licensed Texas Attorney & ADA Specialist
Marilyn Gilbreath: MS, Family Studies/Counseling
Heather Daley: Hotline Advocate – National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline
About Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council: With a vision of a community where all persons have relationships that are safe, healthy, and free from domestic violence, HCDVCC leads efforts to build collaborative systems and innovative programs that help increase access to services and safety for those suffering from domestic violence.
Contact: To learn more about Domestic Violence Awareness Month or Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, please direct all questions to Thecia Jenkins at theciajenkins@hcdvcc.org or by phone at (281) 400-3680.
