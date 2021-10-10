Registration is Now Open for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2022
SMi Group reports: the 7th annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference is set to return in February 2022.
London, United Kingdom, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group are delighted to announce their 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference, taking place on 2nd to 3rd February 2022, London UK. The 2022 conference is set to focus on enhancing maritime domain awareness through developing and integrating innovative technologies.
What's New On The Agenda?
Chaired by Rear Admiral (Ret.) Nick Lambert, Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy and Co-Founder and Director, NLA International.
The 2022 conference topics and platforms to be discussed include: Space based ISR, Airborne Platforms & Operations, C4ISTAR, Unmanned Maritime Systems, Hydrographic platforms and many more.
Interested parties can register at www.maritime-recon.com/PR1PRCOM and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 29th October 2021.
On the first day, there will be two keynote briefings from Brigadier John Read, Deputy Director of Maritime Capability, Royal Navy on “Ensuring Reconnaissance Capabilities for the Royal Navy Through Developing Next Generation Systems” and Rear Admiral (UH) Krzysztof Jaworski, Commander Maritime Component Command, Polish Navy on “Maintaining and Expanding NATO ISR Capabilities in the Baltic Sea: Lessons and Leadership from the Polish Navy.”
Highlights of the conference includes:
· Moving to London for the first time in the event’s history, with the new location providing a new strategic focus
· Military briefings from UK, Poland, Spain, USA, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Australia, NATO and more
· A varied and specific range of topics including a unique emphasis on space-based maritime domain awareness, unmanned maritime systems, traditional ISTAR platforms, and sensors at sea
· An opportunity to meet and engage with leading solution providers within the field of maritime ISR during over 4 hours of dedicated networking time
Building on the success of the previous years, SMi’s 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference welcomes host nation military and government speakers, international military and government speakers and industry expert speakers to present keynote briefings and presentations on the latest developments.
View the agenda and speaker line up here: www.maritime-recon.com/PR1PRCOM
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology
2nd – 3rd February 2022
London, UK
www.maritime-recon.com/PR1PRCOM
#MaritimeReconSMi
Gold sponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
Nisha Poyser Reid
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
www.maritime-recon.com/PR1PRCOM
