Registration is Now Open for Border Security 2022
SMi Group reports: the 15th annual Border Security Conference is set to return in February 2022.
London, United Kingdom, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group are delighted to announce their 15th Annual Border Security conference, taking place on 7th – 8th February 2022, London UK. The 2022 conference is set to focus on securing land borders, improving biometric technology, and optimising the airport security experience.
What's New On The Agenda?
Chaired by Mr John Vine CBE QPM, Former Chief Inspector of Borders, Borders & Immigration, UK Home Office.
The 2022 conference topics and platforms that will be discussed are: the problems of migration, cross-border criminality, and smart-borders.
Interested parties can register at www.bordersec-conference.com/PR1PRCOM and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 29th October 2021.
On the first day, there will be two keynote briefings from Mr Andrew Palmer, Director General, International Association of Behaviour Detection and Analysis on “Behavioural Detection & Analysis - The Advancement of Understanding, Recognition and Standards” and Mr Andrew Billings, Group Head of Security, Associated British Ports on “Optimising Security at UK Ports.”
Attending this conference will give the attendees the opportunity to:
· Engage with a dynamic audience of border force officers, government officials, airport security managers and industry specialists on crucial topics such as biometrics, smart borders, migration, and cross-border crime
· Exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK Government, Heathrow and AGS Airports
· Dedicated sessions on COVID-19 response from border officials from around the globe
· New speakers from the US, Estonia, the European Commission, and more
Building on the success of the previous years, SMi’s 15th Annual Border Security Conference welcomes national border authority speakers and international agency and airport speakers to discuss latest security developments.
View the agenda and speaker line up here: www.bordersec-conference.com/PR1PRCOM
15th Annual Border Security Conference
7th – 8th February 2022
London, UK
Lead sponsor: Atkins
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
