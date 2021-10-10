FDB Electrical Protection Devices Support Enhanced Building Program
FDB Electrical announce a high-quality range of enclosed electrical protection devices, alongside a wide range of panel mounting components for the installation of customised industrial systems.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the UKs building project gathering pace once again, the FDB Online store is pleased to announce a high-quality range of enclosed electrical protection devices, alongside a wide range of panel mounting components for the installation of customised industrial systems. These protective devices are typically used on industrial/commercial sites, utilities, health and welfare facilities, military and civilian airfields and similar. Rail approved equipment is available with DC immune characteristics.
Fully enclosed protection equipment from FDB Electrical includes the FDB 2 modular multi way RCBO, the FDB 11 and the FDB 13 series general purpose RCD with overload and short circuit protection, with the Home Office FDB21 "Interruptible" RCD/MCB and the FDB27 unit for Protection of Ground Support Equipment - a range of earth leakage/earth monitoring devices for protection of personnel and plant in RAF/RNAS hangars.
Specialist components are also available ex-stock for incorporation into custom protection systems enabling panel builders to choose from a selection of remote core transformers, universal earth leakage protection relays, multi-function RCDs and earth fault monitors.
Fully enclosed protection equipment from FDB Electrical includes the FDB 2 modular multi way RCBO, the FDB 11 and the FDB 13 series general purpose RCD with overload and short circuit protection, with the Home Office FDB21 "Interruptible" RCD/MCB and the FDB27 unit for Protection of Ground Support Equipment - a range of earth leakage/earth monitoring devices for protection of personnel and plant in RAF/RNAS hangars.
Specialist components are also available ex-stock for incorporation into custom protection systems enabling panel builders to choose from a selection of remote core transformers, universal earth leakage protection relays, multi-function RCDs and earth fault monitors.
Contact
FDB Electrical Ltd.Contact
Gary Miles
0208 568 4621
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/panel-mounting-components
Gary Miles
0208 568 4621
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/panel-mounting-components
Categories