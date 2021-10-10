Exclusive Speaker Interview Released Ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
SMi Group reports: ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, SMi caught up with speaker, Mr Rob Baker, Australian Defence Science and Technology Group.
London, United Kingdom, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- One month remaining before the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability, taking place on 16th and 17th November 2021 in London, UK. Attendees will benefit from this platform to advance armoured vehicles active defense capabilities and network with those at the heart of protective technology design, development, and integration.
Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.
Interested parties can register at www.favsurvivability.com/PR7
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with expert speaker Mr Rob Baker, Discipline Lead, Advanced Vehicle Protection, Australian Defence Science and Technology Group to hear his thoughts on the latest developments and challenges in the armoured vehicles survivability field. Below is a snapshot of the interview:
What are the key areas for the development of armoured vehicle survivability?
“Situational awareness, collaborative defence, enhanced APS that can counter salvos and swarms of threats.”
Where do you see the future challenges in enhancing and ensuring AFV protection and survivability moving forward?
“The network is always a challenge to share situational awareness (blue, red, environment). Optimised countermeasures to increase lethality against threats and reduce collateral hazards.”
Rob will be speaking on day one of the conference on “Assessing the Vehicle Protection Systems Considerations of The Australian Land Forces and Improving Operational Effectiveness Through the Integration of APS.”
To read the full speaker interview, please visit: www.favsurvivability.com/PR7
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold sponsor: Leonardo DRS
Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Dyneema, FFG, Microflown Avisa, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour, Thales
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
