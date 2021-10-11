Army Veteran and Founder of Motion to Mind, Turns His Entire Town Into a Gym for World Mental Health Day and Beyond

Army veteran and movement for mind expert, John Watson Allison, turns his entire town into a gym to keep residents of Retford, Upliftford. Coming ahead of world mental health day, John said: “We’re human beings, we’re innately hardwired to move, if we don’t, our mental and physical health suffers.”