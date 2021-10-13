Suntech Textile Machinery Provides Innovative Nonwoven Plant Solutions
SUNTECH STair Nonwoven offers flexible, high-performance technologies for Meltblown, Spunmelt, Spunbond and Airlaid.
Hangzhou, China, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As an engineering company for a wide range of non woven technologies, STair Nonwoven lines provides stand-alone machines and turnkey production lines for almost every type of nonwoven product.
SUNTECH nonwoven fabric machine
Suntech Textile Machinery provides sustainable solutions for the highest demands.
Filtration – leading competences
The polymers used to make the filter media and membranes are as diverse as their applications. The spectrum ranges from classical polyolefins (PP, PE), PET, PLA, PBT and PA, all the way through to special plastic such as PPS and TPU. All these and other raw materials can be reliably processed using SUNTECH Nonwoven melt blown procedures.
Attractive spunmelt systems for the hygiene and medical market
For manufacturing hygiene and medical nonwovens, STair technology offers an attractive solution for producing these highly-diverse spun bond and melt blown composites (SSMMS, SMMS, SSS, etc.) in a new customizable way.
Comprehensive spun bond portfolio – always the right solution
For industrial nonwovens, SUNTECH STair Nonwoven systems are capable of high production capacities and yields with simultaneously low production costs.
To this end, geotextiles made from polypropylene or polyester can be efficiently manufactured with a running meter weight of up to 400 g/m2 and filament titers of up to 9 dtex, for example. And SUNTECH Nonwoven also offers specialized spun bond processes for producing nonwoven substrates for roofing underlay (PP or PET spunbonds) and so-called bitumen roofing substrates (needled PET spunbonds) for bitumen roofing membranes.
Airlaid technology for sustainable nonwovens
Pulp or cellulose fibers as raw material for manufacturing nonwovens are currently virtually unrivaled with regards to sustainability and environmental compatibility. The SUNTECH Nonwoven airlaid process is the ideal solution for processing pulp and/or cellulose fibers into high-end products for a wide range of applications.
Today, there is huge demand for manufacturing solutions for high-quality, lightweight airlaid nonwovens with economically-attractive production speed and system throughput. Here, the patented SUNTECH Nonwoven formation process is setting standards – for homogeneous fiber laying and superb evenness even for nonwovens with low running meter weight. Furthermore, it permits the homogeneous mixing of the most diverse raw materials, including pulp, short- and long-staple natural and man-made fibers (up to 20 mm) and powders, as well as the utilization and combination of the most diverse mechanical, thermal and chemical tangling methods for creating the requisite product properties.
With SUNTECH's second new series melt blown machine put into production in La Coruna, Spain, it marks that SUNTECH's new meltdown technology has won market recognition.
SUNTECH proposes building nonwoven demonstration factories overseas in 2022 for customers to visit.
