New Aquafind Seafood Sales Program
Aquafind is now offering seafood to retail customers through a newly established affiliation with several reliable seafood companies.
Newton, NC, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After over 30 years of maintaining a free international directory of wholesale fish supplier contacts, Aquafind is proud to announce that the company is now offering seafood to retail customers. Aquafind is now working with several companies that deliver first class quality seafood throughout the United States. The company will also be offering weekly specials with discounts and free shipping.
Offerings include caviar, lox, salmon, trout, mahi-mahi, Atlantic & Pacific oysters, lobster, whole-food supplements and organic fare, some of the world's finest wild Alaskan seafood, plus much more. Many products that are difficult to find in local stores will be available for delivery to homes or business.
The Process
The freshest catch arrives at the market each night and is hand selected and prepared by experts. The catch is carefully packed with eco-friendly gel packs to keep it cold and deliveries are made directly to door for fast delivery within 48 hours (compare to 2+ weeks to the grocery store). Hundreds of recipes and unlimited cooking advice are always available. Check out the available selection at the Aquafind website.
Contact
James Hensinger
828-469-6214
https://aquafind.com/producer/SeafoodSearch
http://aquafind.com/contact/contact.php
