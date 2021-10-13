Acquire Helps to "Drive" a Great Cause
Raleigh, NC, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acquire, a Raleigh-based marketing firm, continued its commitment to give back to the community this past month.
Tee Off Against Brain Cancer included a charity golf tournament and dinner with a silent and live auction. The event served as the kick-off for a weekend-long celebration of brain cancer patients, including the annual Angels Among Us 5K and Walk of Hope for brain cancer survivors, their families, and their friends. The event was held on September 30, 2021, at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in Durham, N.C. Duke University is a world leader in the fight against this childhood disease, so it only makes sense to host the event too.
After the tournament, players attended a dinner reception held in the Fort Belvoir Golf Clubhouse. The reception began with the announcement of the tournament winners followed by the official donation presentation to this year's charitable organizations.
Acquire supported the effort in donations of $22k towards this worthy cause. Total donations for the event were in excess of $150k for the entire event helping this Non-profit exceed its $1M goal for the year.
In the same week, the Acquire team volunteered at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. In two hours, the team packaged 11,350 meals for the Triangle area.
Trixie Peralta, a Senior Corporate Trainer, attended the volunteer opportunity again at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.
"I love the fact that we made a commitment as an office to volunteer at the Food Bank every month. We really enjoy connecting with the locals and making a difference in our community.” - Trixie Peralta, Senior Corporate Trainer
