New Sponsor Announced for SMi’s Counter UAS Technology Conference
SMi Group reports: TCI International announced as the new sponsor for the Counter UAS Technology Conference, convening on 6th – 7th December 2021, Arlington, USA.
London, United Kingdom, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With just eight weeks remaining until the inaugural Counter UAS Technology conference, taking place on 6th to 7th December 2021 in Arlington, USA, the 2021 conference will showcase the latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment, and infrastructure from the proliferation of hostile drones.
Attendees will get the opportunity to meet and Network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
With the establishment of the US DoD Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) there is now a drive across the US Armed Forces to have a comprehensive and centralised approach to tackling the ever-evolving drone threat facing the nation. With this in mind, there will be a keynote welcoming address on “Developing and Implementing a force-Wide framework for Counter-Small UAS Technology” on day one presented by Ms Nicole Thomas, Division Chief For Strategy And Policy, Joint C-sUAS Office, US DoD.
SMi Group are proud to announce the latest sponsor for the Counter UAS Technology conference, TCI International.
More about TCI International:
TCI brings decades of innovation in spectrum monitoring, radio direction finding, geolocation and signals intelligence technologies for civilian, government and military agencies worldwide. TCI products are supported by an international network of customer and training services. As a member of the SPX Corporation family since 2001, TCI leverages the strengths of a diversified, global leader in infrastructure solutions whose operations generate approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenues. From borders to theatres of operations, and urban landscapes to wide-open spaces, TCI technology empowers customers to monitor, analyse and manage the RF spectrum. TCI solutions provide spectrum monitoring, direction finding (DF) and communications intelligence (COMINT system) capabilities. TCI’s leading-edge geolocation solutions include triangulated Angle of Arrival (AOA), Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) and hybrid systems that leverage both technologies. And TCI drone detection system capabilities employ geolocation and sophisticated signal processing to detect and locate both drones and their controllers. Selected for use in more than 100 countries around the world, TCI products are supported by a global network of service, installation, and training services.
The Counter UAS Technology conference will give delegates the chanced to meet and network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
