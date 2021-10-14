Top EMEIA Partner Accreditation for Jigsaw24’s Education Team
Nottingham, United Kingdom, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading IT solutions provider Jigsaw24 has been named a Showbie Platinum Reseller Partner – one of only two companies in the whole of the EMEIA region to gain the accreditation.
This is a fantastic accolade for Jigsaw24, who have a close working partnership with Showbie. Both companies are passionate about the product and their values on digital learning align. When it comes to IT for education Jigsaw24 realise it’s much more than just about selling products. Understanding the need for professional guidance on a school’s technology journey, Jigsaw24’s empathetic team of ex teachers and education experts know how to make schools technology work with the curriculum and provide phenomenal results in both teaching and learning.
When speaking about the accreditation Richard Aylott, Showbie EMEIA Channel Manager, said: “We’re excited to announce Jigsaw24 as one of our Platinum Partners in the UK! We look forward to developing our long-standing relationship with the Jigsaw24 team, as we continue to empower millions of educators in managing their classroom workflow and delivering personalised feedback.”
Teachers across the country are looking for ways to reduce their workload, and Jigsaw24 has long been an advocate for Showbie, an iOS-based assessment app that has received fantastic feedback from teachers across all age ranges and subjects.
Showbie lets teachers create virtual classrooms to share and receive student work, allowing them to give instant text and audio feedback to pupils – shaving hours off the time spent marking every week. The app works for schools using Apple, Microsoft and Google Documents, has a simple design which is helpful to those with lower tech confidence and can be used in or out of class, allowing parents to access the app so families can become part of their child’s learning.
Jigsaw24 are keen to help their education customers use Showbie to go paperless, which takes ink, paper, and maintenance out of the school’s budget while also helping the environment. “We encourage all our customers to operate as sustainably as possible, and with education budgets being so tight, anything that can help schools reduce costs and redirect money to the classroom helps,” said Megan Brown, Jigsaw24’s Education Professional Development Consultant.
Megan, a former teacher before joining Jigsaw24’s education team, added: “Having used Showbie throughout my teaching career, I’ve always had the confidence to recommend the app to schools I work with. For teachers, parents and students the platform is extremely easy to use, with clear folders and assignments. The cross platform nature of the app allows teachers to upload documents of any sort from any device, saving time and reducing workload. With so many features to support personalisation, it is a great tool to adapt teaching and learning for all children in the classroom; teachers can send learning or comments to individuals, groups or the whole class and children can receive feedback in the way that best supports them: visually or audibly.”
Jigsaw24’s education team are well versed in the app, having received direct training from Showbie and taken that training out to schools across the country. All the Apple Professional Learning Specialists on the education training team are Showbie Certified Trainers – Showbie’s highest accreditation. Jigsaw24, which has worked with schools, colleges, and universities to deliver classroom technology and improve teachers’ digital skills for over 25 years, is also an Apple Authorised Education Specialist and Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller – the only company in the UK to hold both accreditations.
For more information about Jigsaw24 and its technology solutions for education, visit https://www.jigsaw24.com/customers/education/apple-teacher.
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. We’ve worked with over 6000 education customers and specialise in helping them build clear IT deployment strategies for both hardware and infrastructure, providing ongoing support and free consultations. We are an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design, Jamf, Clevertouch and more. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Authorised Education Specialist, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
