Chicago Area Funeral Service Professionals to Gather in November for FDSA’s 2021 Annual Trade Show
Annapolis, MD, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is excited to meet in person for the 2021 Annual Trade Show, which takes place on November 3 at the White Eagle Events and Convention Center in Niles, Illinois. In addition to the exhibit hall featuring industry products, educational sessions will cover best practices and techniques in funeral direction and embalming. All funeral home employees and funeral directors are invited to attend. “Like many associations, we are excited to offer our members and industry colleagues the opportunity to meet face-to-face,” said FDSA Executive Director Courtney Truelove. “The trade show is more than the exhibits and educational programs. It’s an opportunity to network, connect with customers, and meet potential new clients.” Truelove expects between 50 and 60 companies to exhibit. Additionally, speakers at this year’s trade show will include three accomplished industry professionals. Yvonne Slonaker, Director of Business Development for the Tribute Companies, brings 24 years of experience in funeral direction and holds both funeral executive (CFuE) and cremation executive (CCrE) certifications. William Sean Sweetman, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, currently serves as the Chicago and Northern Illinois sales representative of the Dodge Company and as a clinical instructor of anatomy dissection and embalming at Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Education session participants are eligible to receive continuing education credits. Ben Schmidt, the lead instructor at Worsham College of Mortuary Science, teaches Embalming, Restorative Art, Funeral Directing, and Funeral Service History. He also oversees the Embalming, Anatomy, and Restorative Art Labs. As well as his duties at the college, he is co-author of Creating Natural Form: Restorative Art Theory and Application, creator of the MorTraqr task tracking app, and host of The Funeral Science Podcast. FDSA would also like to extend its gratitude to 2021 Trade Show partner, Eagle Burial Vaults, for supporting the members and mission. Visit www.fdsachicago.org for more information and to register.
About FDSA
Founded in 1880, the Funeral Directors Services Association (FDSA) was once an organization for funeral directors and embalmers. In 1962, FDSA merged with another group representing funeral livery owners. Today, the organization hosts members from union and non-union funeral homes, funeral livery operators, and suppliers.
About FDSA
Founded in 1880, the Funeral Directors Services Association (FDSA) was once an organization for funeral directors and embalmers. In 1962, FDSA merged with another group representing funeral livery owners. Today, the organization hosts members from union and non-union funeral homes, funeral livery operators, and suppliers.
Contact
Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater ChicagoContact
Terra Sheppard
410-940-6359
https://Fdsachicago.org/
Terra Sheppard
410-940-6359
https://Fdsachicago.org/
Categories