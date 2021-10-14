Epworth Children & Family Services to Host 19th Annual Wine Dinner and Auction
St. Louis non-profit organization to use proceeds for programs and services.
St. Louis, MO, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Epworth Children & Family Services will hold its 19th annual Wine Dinner and Auction on Sat., Nov. 13 at the Ritz-Carlton located at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton, MO. The hybrid fundraiser offers an in-person black tie event, as well as a full at-home experience that includes food and wine. The in-person option begins at 6 p.m. and features a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, five-star dinner, live music by the Tim Cunningham Band, live and silent auctions. All proceeds will benefit Epworth’s life-impacting programs and services.
The chef’s dinner highlights wine pairings with every course. The first course includes a salad with spinach and arugula featuring golden beets, pickled red onion, dried apricot, pomegranate seeds, goat cheese crumble, and apple cider vinaigrette. The second course includes wild mushroom ravioli, duck confit, asparagus slivers, and butternut squash puree.
The entrée is slow roasted beef short rib with sherry gastrique, smoked gouda whipped potato, roasted winter vegetable, and broccolini. Dessert is a chocolate espresso entremets accompanied by toasted coconut ice cream.
Silent and live auction items include wine and bourbon whiskey barrels, other rare wines, as well as trips around the country, signed memorabilia by local sport teams, show tickets, and more luxury experiences.
Founded in 1864, Epworth is a multi-service agency that empowers youth who have experienced trauma by meeting essential needs, cultivating resiliency, and building community. Epworth offers therapeutic foster care and case management; residential and intensive treatment; individual/family therapy and comprehensive psychological testing; emergency shelter and longer-term housing services; and life skills and vocational training. The agency also provides crisis care and outreach through the Drop-In Center, food pantry, and 24-hour crisis help-line. Epworth is headquartered at 110 N. Elm Ave. in Webster Groves and has additional locations in Normandy and South St. Louis City.
Tickets are $450 per person, and reserved tables of 10 guests range from $3,500 to $4,500. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and the fundraiser, call (314) 961-5718.
