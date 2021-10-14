SMC Exhibits at Weftec at McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 18 - 20
Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management etc.
Noblesville, IN, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reconnect with SMC at South Building, Booth 648 for the latest developments in wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol controlling solenoid valve manifolds, multi-position air servo cylinders, the latest technologies for Industrial Internet of Things, positioners for industrial process valves as well as liquid flow sensors and switches.
SMC Products on exhibit will be:
Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
Cylinder Positioning Technology
Fast response and high precision repeatability
Mobile Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Skid
Optimizes treatment operation for high recovery and efficiency
Parallel feed balances flux across stages to reduce fouling
2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves & Angle Seat Valves
General purpose for water, air and vacuum
Minimum pressure loss due to angle seat construction
Water Removal Units
Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
Air and water cooled
±0.1°C temperature stability
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Weftec Show Hours:
Oct. 18 – 19 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
Oct. 20 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Visit SMC at South Hall, Booth 848, McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
SMC Products on exhibit will be:
Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
Cylinder Positioning Technology
Fast response and high precision repeatability
Mobile Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Skid
Optimizes treatment operation for high recovery and efficiency
Parallel feed balances flux across stages to reduce fouling
2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves & Angle Seat Valves
General purpose for water, air and vacuum
Minimum pressure loss due to angle seat construction
Water Removal Units
Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
Air and water cooled
±0.1°C temperature stability
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Weftec Show Hours:
Oct. 18 – 19 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
Oct. 20 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Visit SMC at South Hall, Booth 848, McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories