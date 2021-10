SMC Exhibits at Weftec at McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 18 - 20

Noblesville, IN, October 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Reconnect with SMC at South Building, Booth 648 for the latest developments in wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol controlling solenoid valve manifolds, multi-position air servo cylinders, the latest technologies for Industrial Internet of Things, positioners for industrial process valves as well as liquid flow sensors and switches.SMC Products on exhibit will be:Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve ManifoldUses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptionFrequency hopping at 5ms intervalsCloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)Cylinder Positioning TechnologyFast response and high precision repeatabilityMobile Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment SkidOptimizes treatment operation for high recovery and efficiencyParallel feed balances flux across stages to reduce fouling2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves & Angle Seat ValvesGeneral purpose for water, air and vacuumMinimum pressure loss due to angle seat constructionWater Removal UnitsRemoves 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubingLarge Capacity Recirculating ChillersAir and water cooled±0.1°C temperature stabilityRefrigerated Air DryersProtect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air lineWeftec Show Hours:Oct. 18 – 19 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pmOct. 20 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pmVisit SMC at South Hall, Booth 848, McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, ChicagoAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.