Dane J. Bitterlin, Esq. Joins Kahana & Feld LLP
San Diego, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dane J. Bitterlin, Esq. has joined Kahana & Feld LLP as a partner in the firm’s San Diego, California office, representing clients in the Construction and General Liability practice groups.
“I’m excited to have Dane join the team,” said Tami Vail, Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s San Diego office. “Dane has experience and skills that will help us continue to provide the highest quality representation to our clients.”
“I am very pleased to join Kahana Feld and look forward to representing our clients with the support of a service-focused team,” added Mr. Bitterlin.
Mr. Bitterlin’s experience includes business and personal injury litigation, transportation litigation, general liability, professional liability, and the defense of medical malpractice claims. He is a member of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, Defense Research Institute, San Diego County Bar Association, and the San Diego Defense Lawyers. Mr. Bitterlin earned his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Southern California.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
“I’m excited to have Dane join the team,” said Tami Vail, Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s San Diego office. “Dane has experience and skills that will help us continue to provide the highest quality representation to our clients.”
“I am very pleased to join Kahana Feld and look forward to representing our clients with the support of a service-focused team,” added Mr. Bitterlin.
Mr. Bitterlin’s experience includes business and personal injury litigation, transportation litigation, general liability, professional liability, and the defense of medical malpractice claims. He is a member of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, Defense Research Institute, San Diego County Bar Association, and the San Diego Defense Lawyers. Mr. Bitterlin earned his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Southern California.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Categories