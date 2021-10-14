Sky Wars Raises More Than $5,000 for Two Area Nonprofits
St. Louis' largest fireworks show supports AGAPE and Wags & Whiskers.
St. Louis, MO, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sky Wars recently held its 16th annual invitational fireworks championship that collected canned food and raised more than $5,000 for two Warren County nonprofit organizations.
AGAPE collected 800 pounds of food, as well as held a raffle that raised $1,400 for the nonprofit. Dennis Holtzmann of Troy, MO. won AGAPE’s raffle to help shoot one of the event’s signature fireballs.
Wags & Whiskers, formerly the Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County, raised $3,800 for its “Raise the Woof” campaign through event sponsorships and its fireball raffle.
AGAPE was founded in 1996 and provides food to individuals and families who face food insecurity. It is the only full-service nonprofit agency dedicated to hunger and poverty issues in Warren County, MO. Founded in 2001, Wags & Whiskers is working to establish a new no-kill animal shelter for the area.
“This is the second year Sky Wars partnered with nonprofits that are making a difference in their communities,” said Missouri Pyrotechnics Association (MOPyro) Vice President, Rob Cima. “We are proud to support these two agencies and their contributions to Warren County.”
Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S. Sky Wars features invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. For more information, call (314) 730-0793.
Rob Cima
314-730-0793
www.skywarsevent.com
