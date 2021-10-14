The Yards Collective Presents: the Spectral Carnival, Mask-Erade
Rochester, NY, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Yards Collective art space will celebrate a decade in business by hosting the Spectral Carnival, Mask-erade on Saturday October 23. Join them for an evening of spellbinding enchantment inspired by the experience of an old world carnival and Tim Burton films. The event includes musical acts, interactive dance performances, games, prizes, treats from local vendors and an assortment of carnival-esque art exhibitions.
Held at a new and exciting new venue, DUTCH Creatives’ Collaborative, which has transformed a historic church on East Main Street near the public market into its home, the Spectral Carnival will be one night only from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Early access tickets are available to existing Members of the Yards and new Members. General Admission can be purchased starting October 16. All tickets are available at theyardsrochester.com.
As a collaborative art space, The Yards, located in the Public Market above Java’s Cafe, is committed to supporting projects that positively influence the community. Serving as a base for artistic initiatives by offering studio space, residency programs, workshops, and exhibition opportunities, The Yards has a knack for highlighting a diverse array of talented, creative individuals. Many of those artists’ talents will be on display at the Spectral Carnival, an event The Yards and their supporters hope will shine a positive spotlight on DUTCH’s new venue and the surrounding neighborhood.
Like the Yards Collective, DUTCH is an inclusive community art space designed to support creativity in all its forms. In addition to highlighting our neighbors at DUTCH, the event will raise much needed funds to assist The Yards with its ambitious programming initiatives through a silent auction. The Spectral Carnival is being sponsored by numerous local businesses, artists, and performers.
More about The Yards Collective: We are committed to making art accessible to a greater audience by not staying confined within the walls of the “Gallery” space. We aim to promote art as living and ever-changing as it continues to reflect the evolving talents of its artists. Our intention is to extend our network among more communities while making Rochester a more interesting place to live.
For information or interview opportunities, please contact:
Kristina Kaiser, Director
attheyards@gmail.com
TheYardsRochester.com
585-362-1977
