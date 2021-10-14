iPOP Alumni Karan Brar Joins Cast of Superhero Podcast Alongside Actress Emily Hampshire
Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Karan Brar has been tapped to voice a character in the upcoming superhero origin story podcast The Beautiful Liar. The podcast will be lead by Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Singer Sam Nelson Harris of rock band X Ambassadors. LA-based podcast outfit QCode will produce the podcast in partnership with Interscope Records.
The Beautiful Liar will follow Clementine (Dahl), a young teenage girl, who has been blind from birth, whose world is suddenly upended when she loses her father and gains powers she didn’t know she had, which take the form of her secret friend, Shadow (Hampshire). As she moves to a new school, Clementine has to juggle hiding her newfound abilities from friends while evading capture from The Institute. This sinister organization will stop at nothing to have her in their grasp.
Alongside Karan, other cast members include Anne Dahl (Doors), Jon Bass (Miracle Workers), Alysia Reiner (Orange is The New Black). The debut episode of the podcast will be available on October 20.
Karan has been on a roll, appearing in last year’s hit Netflix Comedy Hubie Halloween alongside Adam Sandler. Karan also voiced a leading character in the new animated Disney series Mira: Royal Detective and starred in Disney +’s Stargirl. The iPOP alumni, who began his successful career after attending the twice-held annual talent competition, is known for his roles on Disney’s Jessie and Bunk’d.
Karan Brar is represented by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, and Osbrink Talent Agency.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560
