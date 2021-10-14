iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin Set to Return for Season Two Premiere of Gentefied
The second season of the hit Netflix series Gentefied starring iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin will return on November 10.
Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The second season of the hit Netflix series Gentefied starring iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin will return on November 10. Produced by America Ferrera, the Latinx dramedy series also stars Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria and Carlos Santos.
In addition to Ferrera, Gentefied is executive produced by Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.
Gentefied is about three Mexican-American cousins living in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights in L.A. It follows as the three are trying to figure out their own lives, which are intricately intertwined with their grandfather's taco restaurant. The show hits home as the family struggles to keep the business viable the slow gentrification of the neighborhood.
This series serves as a significant break for Karrie as she appears in all ten episodes. Before Genetified, Karrie appeared in Pretty Little Liars, The Arrangement, and USA’s The Purge. It was after attending iPOP LA that Karrie found success in Hollywood. Her next project will be producing ‘That Boy,’ which she recently bought the rights to.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
