Vampyre Magazine Launches a New Issue Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Lost Boys Musical Composer G Tom Mac and American Horror Story Actress Naomi Grossman
Issue 8 contains a Guide to Salem highlighting all the Vampy and Witchy locations that are a must to visit including VampFangs & Maison Vampyre. Bonus Q&A included with Alexis Pherae, cover model and owner of VampFangs and Maison Vampyre in Salem. Inside are exclusive interviews with American Horror Story Actress; Naomi Grossman, Legendary Musician who wrote Cry Little Sister on the Lost Boys Soundtrack; G Tom Mac and Australian Vampyre artists Avelina De Moray & Lady Vamp.
Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vampyre Magazine released the 7th issue of Vampyre Magazin to be distributed in both Ebook & print format.
Vampyre Magazine was founded by Father Sebastiaan, (Impresario of the Endless Night Vampire Ball,) in the late 1990’s. The first 3 issues sold over 25,000 copies, before it was relaunched in 2021, with the fourth issue releasing on March 21st. Vampyre Magazine is currently released 7 times per year on a semi-monthly schedule. We are an inclusive publication with a diverse staff that features a broad array of talent that matches our audience.Vampyre Magazine features articles, interviews, and reviews that cover a wide array of different interests and icons of Vampire POP culture, Literature, Movies & Mythology.
