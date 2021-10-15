Vampyre Magazine Launches a New Issue Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Lost Boys Musical Composer G Tom Mac and American Horror Story Actress Naomi Grossman

Issue 8 contains a Guide to Salem highlighting all the Vampy and Witchy locations that are a must to visit including VampFangs & Maison Vampyre. Bonus Q&A included with Alexis Pherae, cover model and owner of VampFangs and Maison Vampyre in Salem. Inside are exclusive interviews with American Horror Story Actress; Naomi Grossman, Legendary Musician who wrote Cry Little Sister on the Lost Boys Soundtrack; G Tom Mac and Australian Vampyre artists Avelina De Moray & Lady Vamp.