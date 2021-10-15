Empxtrack Releases a New Version of Cloud Based HR Software with Easy-to-Use Features
Launch of new version of cloud based HR software to improve user experience.
Hauppauge, NY, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Empxtrack, a leading HR technology provider, released a new version of their cloud based HR software. The latest software release offers many enhancements, technology innovations and easy-to-use features that improve software usability and user experience.
Empxtrack team has successfully relaunched the application based on our existing customer needs and analyzing feedback from HR software users.
The new version of Empxtrack is very simple, user friendly and provides an intuitive user interface.
Tushar Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Empxtrack said, “Since the beginning, our teams have been focused on providing innovative cloud based HR solutions to companies of all sizes. We want to make the process of procurement, configuration and using HR software as simple as possible.”
He further added, “Our promise is to deliver easy-to-use software that benefits employees, managers and HR. Empxtrack continues to offer HR best practices, while allowing companies to implement processes that meet their needs. Empxtrack’s new software version has already made a strong market presence in more than 20 countries and continues to attract customers across the world.”
About Empxtrack
Empxtrack is a next generation software for Human Resource and Talent Management. It is one of the most trusted integrated web-based HR solutions that can automate all areas of the Human Resource department and encourages a paperless environment. It also provides comprehensive reports and analytics for informed decision making.
Empxtrack uniquely combines Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Compensation Planning, Recruitment, Self and Manager Services, Payroll and Compliance, Rewards and Recognitions, Manpower Planning, Surveys and a comprehensive Employee Database with advanced search features. Empxtrack is currently being used by more than 350,000 employees across 20+ countries. And the numbers continue to grow month-over-month.
Contact Information
Empxtrack Inc.
Hauppauge Center,
150 Motor Parkway Suite 401,
Hauppauge, New York 11788
United States
Phone: +1-888-840-2682
India Sales, Support & Implementation
Saigun Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
A-27/E, 2nd floor, Sector 16
Noida – 201 301, India
Phone: +91 120 473 7900
Website: www.empxtrack.com
Email id: marketing@empxtrack.com
